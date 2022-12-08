This ‘cold girl’ makeup look for winter is currently taking over TikTok

A new winter-appropriate makeup trend is happening on TikTok and it’s called the “I’m Cold” look.

The social media platform has seen thousands of creators and influence showcase their spin on the seasonal look.

The main aim behind the look is to enhance your natural flush with a heavy blush to mimic wind-whipped cheeks.

The #coldmakeup has racked up more than 79 million views on the social media platform, with creators sharing how they achieve the look.

One of those is Zoe Kim Kenealy, who in a now-viral ‘cold makeup’ starts with a matte powder to “get rid of any glow”.

She then layers on pink and oranges blushes using Benefit Cosmetic’s shade butterfly alongside the shade shellie.

The beauty creator adds the blush to her nose and above her lip, before finishing the look with Makeup Forever’s setting powder in pink.

This makes it look “realistic”, which she pairs with a fall lip colour – pumpkin spice of course – from MAC Cosmetics.

Finally she lightly fills in her eyebrows using Benefit Cosmetics’ volumizing brow pencil and once again the shellie blush for her eyes.

There’s already thousands of tutorials to create the ‘I’m Cold’ makeup look for different skin types and we’ve put together some of the most popular below.

TikTok’s sunburn blush trend for summer

This new winter look follows up a sunburn blush trend that took over the social media platform, which gives you a sun-kissed look without UV damage.

The popular makeup look of blushed cheeks and nose was replicated by the likes of Billie Eilish

It gained traction on TikTok as it makes you look like you’ve spent the day at the beach – without the dangers of sun exposure.