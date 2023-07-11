NYX Cosmetics releases makeup collaboration with the Barbie movie

NYX Cosmetics has released an exclusive makeup collaboration with the Barbie movie.

The beauty brand has dropped a dreamy Barbiecore range featuring palettes, lip gloss and more.

It’s now available to shop at Superdrug in the UK and NYX Cosmetics worldwide.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The limited edition collection features products that would definitely be on Barbie’s dresser in her dream house.

The perfect party pack includes two credit card-sized mini shadow palettes with a collectible mini Butter Gloss keychain attachment and a mini cheek palette including two blushes and a highlighter.

There’s two new shades of their Jumbo Eye Pencil sticks in vibrant pink and electric blue, Jumbo Lashes featuring wisps of Barbie pink, two Smooth Whip Matte Lip Creams and a Butter Gloss.

The collection features a Barbie flip phone mirror and palettes. (NYX Cosmetics)

Perhaps the most iconic item in the range is the Y2K-inspired Barbie flip phone shaped mirror compact.

The affordable range is priced between £6.50 and £15 and is already selling out on the NYX Cosmetics website.

While Superdrug recently dropped the exclusive collaboration on their website, but you’ll have to be quick as fans are snapping it up.

A number of brands have jumped on the Barbie movie hype, as they’ve teamed up with Mattel to release collaborations.

From the unsurprising shoes and jewellery ranges to the more obscure, including pool floats from Funboy to Barbie dreamhouse-ready rugs from Ruggable.

Meanwhile the cast and other stars walked the pink carpet at the global premiere of the film in LA on 9 July.

This included the film’s lead star Margot Robbie alongside Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, who both appear on the soundtrack to Drag Race icon Trixie Mattel, of course.