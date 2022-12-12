Irish model and TV presenter Vogue Williams has slammed David Beckham after confirming she refused to attend the World Cup in Qatar, where being gay is illegal, as her sister is a lesbian.

Williams, who is married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, criticised Beckham for his promotion of the Gulf Nation while Speaking on her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast alongside co-host Joanne McNally.

“They invited me over to the World Cup and to do all this influencing stuff and [I was like] I’ll take my sister, my lesbian sister.

“How would you feel about that? There’s no way I would go over there. Not the way it is. Very disappointed.”

The 37-year-old called Beckham a “s***ebag” and said he should give a portion of his £10 million deal to 10 LGBTQ+ charities.

Referencing Joe Lycett for his “cash shredding” stunt and donation to LGBTQ+ charities, Williams said Beckham “could save a little bit of face” by donating his cash.

“Like come on you got 10 million, donate at least 10 of that to charities because you know you’re a s***ebag.”

Joe Lycett throws £10,000 into a shredder to protest Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal. (Getty)

Williams has been a constant ally to the LGBTQ+ community and has frequently rallied for gay rights with her sister Amber.

Her comments follow Pop Idol star Will Young sharing his fury about Beckham’s “odious” World Cup deal and the fact he has refused to speak out against the abuse of LGBTQ+ people in Qatar.

Like Williams, Young called on Beckham to donate some of the huge profit he is said to be earning through the deal to LGBTQ+ charities in Qatar, to provide “much-needed safety to those living in terror”.

Comedian Lycett, who threatened to shred £10,000 if Beckham didn’t renounce his multi-million pound deal with World Cup host Qatar, recently revealed the footballer’s team had “reached out” to him.

Lycett shared that while he still hasn’t spoken to Beckham directly, he has had “some movement from some of his people”.

“Basically, we’ve had some contact with them but basically, legally at the minute, I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say,” he said.

“I’m not satisfied with where we’ve got to, let’s put it that way.”