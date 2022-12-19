Drag Race unveils bonafide queer icons as season 15 guest judges in new trailer

A new RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 trailer has revealed the full list of guest judges, and teased a new slate of stunts and shenanigans.

Sixteen drag artists will compete for $200,000 and the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, making this season the largest cast yet.

A new trailer released Monday (19 December) has revealed goops and gags – as expected – and shows the queens reacting to finding out that the one and only Ariana Grande will be guest judging the two-part premiere.

Grande will be followed by music, television and film icons such as Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Julia Garner, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter and Orville Peck.

RuPaul will of course be returning as HDQIC (Head Drag Queen In Charge), with Michelle Visage by her side once more.

Carson Kennedy and Ross Matthew return as members of the judging panel, with Ts Madison returning as a rotating member of the judges’ panel.

Drag Race season 15 premieres on Friday, 6 January at 8/7c on its new home at MTV, for American viewers.

Sixteen queens, ONE crown 👑



The biggest season in #DragRace herstory premieres Friday January 6 at 8/7c – NOW ON @MTV 🏁💖 pic.twitter.com/iEQ4IkZTuG — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 14, 2022

The newest season of the show will not be sashaying onto Netflix, but stepping its highest heels straight onto WOW Presents Plus.

It will be available exclusively from 2 am GMT on 7 January.

The trailer gives us a lewk at the season’s upcoming Rusical numbers, talent shows and even a throwback to a season one maxi-challenge – yes, the wet car wash is back!

The trailer also heavily spotlights Sasha Colby, a former Miss Continental hailed as a “legend”, and the werkroom entrance of Sugar and Spice, the show’s first ever biological siblings to compete.

We’re certainly ready to strap in for some “full throttle fierceness” and so are the queens competing: read the full cast RuVeal here.