This skincare brand is so organic and natural they say it’s ‘safe enough to eat’

Beauty brand Liht Organics creates vegan, organic makeup that’s free of harmful chemicals and would be ‘safe enough to eat’.

While the current beauty market is flooded with brands touting themselves as ‘natural’ and ‘organic’, many only contain a small percentage of natural or organic ingredients.

Liht Organics makeup, however, consists of up to 90 percent organic ingredients, which they claim makes their skincare so safe, you can even eat their formulations.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s a tagline that’s surging the brand’s popularity around the globe, with two of Liht Organic’s products – the Youth Elixir Liquid Foundation and Flawless Face Concealer – being picked up by Korean makeup maverick, Pony Park, to use on her hugely popular beauty YouTube channel, Pony Syndrome, which has a staggering 5.94 million followers.

What are Liht Organics’ finishing textures and ingredients?

In the YouTube sensation’s ‘Dewy Glow Makeup’ Tutorial, Park explains how she used Liht Organic’s Youth Elixir Liquid Foundation to prep on her face before filming, and that the foundation comes in ten available shades – of which the colour variations are “super diverse”.

The makeup artist then reveals that the shade of the Youth Elixir Liquid Foundation she uses is called ‘Divine‘ which she describes as having “a nice, dewy finish” – a texture, she says, that’s preferred by many during cooler months when our skin tends to dry out.

But it’s also the ingredient list that has the beauty YouTuber talking: “When I took a look at the ingredient list”, she says, looking impressed, “they use over 200 species of Aloe Vera.”

Liht Organics range of Youth Elixir Liquid Foundation comes in ten different shades (Liht Organics)

Park also uses Liht Organics’ Flawless Face Concealer to give her makeup a “more sculpted finish” which she applies with a sponge, noticing that the concealer’s texture is far softer than the pot concealer she typically uses.

“You can tell that this brand puts a lot of focus on keeping skin hydrated,” she says. “It has such a different feel from the pot type [of] concealer I normally use; it’s super soft.”

And the key ingredients for the concealer? Jojoba oil and castor oil, both of which Pony Park explains do “a great job” at delivering “lots of moisture to the skin”.

The Korean sensation admits that she was initially worried the concealer’s soft, dewy texture would leave her skin with an oily texture. Instead, she found that the product’s mineral ingredients provided her with a “light, yet moisturised finish”.

What are reviewers saying about Liht Organics?

Liht Organic’s website and Facebook profile are full of reviewers raving about their products, happy that the brand is offering them a toxic-free makeup alternative.

“Feel happy that no more toxins [are] in my makeup now!” exclaims one reviewer.

“The Youth Elixir Liquid Foundation is indeed a saviour!” enthuses another. “It is not as thick as I expected it to be, thus it feels light on the skin.”

“It is by far the best liquid foundation I have ever used,” agrees another user. “The coverage is amazing but it doesn’t feel and look like I’m wearing a mask, it just blends perfectly with my skin colour.”

You can find Liht Organics’ entire range of makeup, as well as 30 percent off its Youth Elixir Liquid Foundation, at lihtorganics.com.