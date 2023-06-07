This skincare brand creates guide to lush skin on HRT

Skincare brand Caprea has teamed up with their trans ambassador to create a step-by-step guide to treat skin affected by Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

Their new ambassador, Christina says: “Self-care is very important part of my life as it helped me affirming my identity.

“From a simple hairdresser appointment to wearing clothing that makes me feel confident.”

This also includes her daily skincare routine, which features a number of products from the brand Caprea.

Christina says that her skin “became dryer” and became acne-heavy after starting her HRT two years ago.

She became a fan of Caprea after connecting with the brand’s founder who “supported me through my journey”.

The skincare products are now part of her daily routine, which she says “are very multipurpose”.

“I think that’s the main reason I include most of them on top of my regular routine,” Christina adds.

Discussing her nighttime skincare routine, Christina says: “I usually change into my favourite silk sleep robe, remove my makeup and wash my face using Caprea’s Sebum Control Wash.

“I then create a peaceful environment by using my aromatherapy diffuser. I love the smell of bergamot I then meditate for ten minutes to help me calm my mind before sleep.”

These two products feature in Christina’s guide for treating HRT-affected skin.

She says that one products that’s won her over is the Probiotic Sleeping Mask from their new probiotic range.

“A two-in-one night cream that moisturizes and helps you sleep? I mean please… what’s not to like?” she adds.

She’s also created a quick and easy three-step routine using Caprea products to help with skin breakouts.

The first is the PH Balancing Face Wash, which will clean your face daily and avoid clogged pores and soothe the skin.

The second is the previously mentioned Probiotic Sleeping Mask.

Caprea say: “During sleep, your skin’s blood flow increases, and the organ rebuilds collagen and repairs damage for UV exposure while reducing hormonal acne by up to 65 percent.”

Last up is the Aloe Jelly Moisturiser, a three-in-one product that’s a day cream, night cream and moisturising mask.

“Estrogen can affect the amount of oil your skin produces naturally, which can cause dryness and irritation. Use ingredients like aloe vera to soothe your skin,” the brand adds.

To shop all of the products and find out more head to capreabeauty.com.