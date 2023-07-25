Barbie star Issa Rae reveals her skincare and beauty routine including her favourite products.

The Emmy-nominated actor and writer says her skin “is dry all the time” and shares some tips for fans.

It’s part of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series and sees the star rep a Barbie-pink robe for the clip.

Rae says she’s a “5am girl” and you’ll find her doing her skincare routine after a workout to start her day.

“There’s no morning routine without my Olehenriksen Dewtopia,” she says, which she applies the night before. “I have not had a pimple in a year and a half since using this – even period pimples.”

She removes traces in the morning with a Cetaphil cleanser and applies a veil of Vaseline to her lips and Sienna Naturals Daily Elixir Hair & Scalp Oil to her scalp.

To finish up prepping her skin she massages in Dr. Barbara Sturm’s moisturiser for darker skin tones that “appealed” to her immediately, a touch of Lancer eye cream, Supergoop! sunscreen and Tata Harper face oil.

She moves onto her go-to makeup products, starting with Shiseido’s foundation, NARS concealer and Fenty Beauty loose powder.

She stops to discuss director Gerwig approaching her to play President Barbie in the film. “It wasn’t like this big thing that: ‘oh it’s a Black female president’, it was just that in Barbieland, the president can be Black and is Black – and that’s just what it is.”

She then applies eyebrow gel from Dime Beauty, liquid liner from Lorac and then opts for a vibrant purple blush from Danessa Myricks Beauty.

To finish up she pairs MAC’s lip liner in Chestnut with Sigma Beauty gloss to create a bronzed look and spritzes herself with Chanel N°5 Eau Première Spray.

Rae ends the tutorial saying: “This is President Barbie signing out.”

Issa Rae stars in Barbie

The actor stars in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as President Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.

The film has received positive reviews from critics and fans, as it was hailed the ‘triumph of the year’.

Fans have been flocking to theatres across the globe is Barbie cosplay and plenty of pink.

A number of brands have hopped onto the hype, with collections from Boohoo, NYX Cosmetics, Crocs and many more released alongside the film.

And, of course the movie has upset some right-wing commentators including Ben Shapiro who has filmed himself burning a pricey set of Barbie dolls.