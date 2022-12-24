Drag Race star Victoria Scone made franchise history after proposing to her significant other on the Canada vs the World stage in a truly heartwarming moment.

The Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World contestant told the panel of judges about the long journey from leaving Drag Race UK to the finale of the international all-star competition on Friday (23 December) before sharing there was a personal milestone the queen wanted to accomplish as well.

“When I left my previous season, I thought I had let down the whole world as well as myself, and I stand here now so happy with what I’ve done, and I wouldn’t change a single second,” Scone said.

The Drag Race UK alum continued: “If I could get down on two knees and beg for it, I would, but I want to get down on one knee for a different reason.

“I would like to propose to my girlfriend, Dani, because I wouldn’t be here, now, if it wasn’t for her.

“She is the better half of me, and I couldn’t have done this without her. So, Dani, we’re probably watching this together right now. Will you marry me?”

The heartfelt moment blew away Scone’s fellow queens and the judges, who collectively had their jaws dropped. Drag Race legend Ra’Jah O’Hara, who went on to be crowned the Canada vs the World queen of queens, urged Dani: “Say yes! Say yes!”

Brooke Lynn Hytes believed it was the “first proposal in Drag Race herstory”.

Fellow Canada vs the World contestant Kendall Gender captured the moment Dani saw Victoria Scone’s proposal on the big screen as the queens watched the finale in front of a packed audience.

Scone pulled Dani to the centre of the stage as the audience cheered and the star-studded cast of queens screamed in joy. Dani appeared visibly emotional as Scone got down on one knee to pop the big question, and in a moment of pure joy, Dani said yes.

Needless to say, Drag Race fans were over the moon at the beautiful proposal and shared their collective happiness for the newly-engaged couple on social media.

Honestly this is one of the sweetest and most heartwarming moments we’ve had on drag race in a while #CanadasDragRace #CanadaVSTheWorld @VictoriaScone pic.twitter.com/6x6Hde4fEP — Javi Colby (@nesquiktwink) December 24, 2022

never thought i could cry this much in one night @VictoriaScone #CanadaVSTheWorld pic.twitter.com/gk8ovS5d52 — drag race shite (@rupaulsbadoosay) December 24, 2022

Victoria Scone took the crown for the first-on-air proposal on Drag Race, but it’s not the first time a contestant has shared their nuptial bliss on the franchise.

Season six contestant Joslyn Fox was surprised with an actual, impromptu wedding during the finale taping in 2014, officiated by none other than RuPaul. Fox told Instinct Magazine in 2021 that, though the marriage had broken down, the queen still looked back fondly on the lovely moment.