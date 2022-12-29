Right wing misogynist Andrew Tate attempted to clap back after climate activist Greta Thunberg dragged his “small d**k energy”.

Tate, who has been previously banned from several social networks over his inflammatory misogynistic remarks, got more than he bargained for when he challenged climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Unprompted, he asked Thunberg for her email address to send details of his car collections’ “enormous” carbon emissions.

The 19-year-old happily replied, saying: “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]”

The tweet has already notched up over 2.4 million likes at the time of writing.

Instead of bowing out after being completely owned, Tate decided to dig an even deeper hole for himself, initially replying with an indignant: “How dare you?!”

How dare you?! — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

A few hours later, he was still riled up and decided to post an embarrassing two-minute video trying to knock Thunberg down.

The video begins with him smoking and talking about greenhouse gases, before bringing up his usual talking points on being brainwashed and climate change denial.

The video had it all, from claiming he didn’t want to “assume her gender”, announcing his cars ran on “dead dinosaurs” and saying governments were taxing their citizens for “the sun being hot”.

“[Thunberg] doesn’t realise she has been programmed, that’s she’s a slave of the matrix, she thinks she’s doing good,” he claimed.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg



The world was curious.



And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

Tate and right-wing allies such as Matt Walsh also tried to suggest Thunberg was saying she herself had a “small d**k”.

Tate, 36, even replied to an extremely creepy comment saying Thunberg and himself should just “f**k” already, saying “she ain’t ready”.

Social media users laughed at Tate’s insecurity and inability to understand a joke.

“Don’t call yourself a climate activist Greta, if you have to burn people like that,” one person joked.

Another added: “Who’d have thought 2022 Twitter would peak so late in the day”.

🙌🏼 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 29, 2022

If more historical figures had Twitter back in their time there’d be a lot more quotes like this in books. — Ian Boothby (@IanBoothby) December 28, 2022

Andrew Tate sitting in his 33 cars after he got bodied by a teenager



pic.twitter.com/vogdUiXFVE — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) December 28, 2022

Immense burn. Thoughts and prayers to Tate’s manhood, or lack thereof. Wake up men, this is not the hero you are looking for. — David Challen (@David_Challen) December 28, 2022

This is not the first time Greta Thunberg has absolutely bodied right-wing figures who have tried to target her on Twitter.

Donald Trump previously used his platform to bully the teenage climate activist, telling her to “chill” and get her “anger management problem” sorted.

Thunberg turned the tables on him after he lost his re-election campaign in 2020.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

It seems it’s becoming an annual tradition for Thunberg to simply not put up with the nonsense of right-wing bigots. Bring on 2023.