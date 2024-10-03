Kylie Minogue announces 2025 North American tour dates

Kylie Minogue has announced details of a North America tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The pop icon will headline arena shows across the US and Canada in 2025 as part of the Tension World Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 11 October via Ticketmaster.

The North American leg of the tour is set to begin on 29 March in Toronto and head to the likes of New York’s Madison Square Garden, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Austin and Seattle.

She will finish up the arena run with a night in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on 2 May.

It follows up the news of her shows in Australia, Asia and Europe, which will take place across 2025 and was extended due to demand for tickets.

They’ll be in support of her albums, Tension and the upcoming part two, Tension II, which is due for release on 18 October.

Fans can expect to hear material from the albums, including “Padam Padam” and “Lights, Camera, Action” as well as her iconic back catalogue.

The news of a headline North American arena tour comes after her first ever residency in Las Vegas, which wrapped up in May 2024.

Ahead of Kylie Minogue tickets going on sale for her US and Canada tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on 11 October via Ticketmaster.

An artist presale takes place from 10am local time on 9 October. Fans can sign up via Kylie Minogue’s official website, just choose your preferred date and register. You’ll then be sent details on how to access tickets early.

For other presales taking place, you can check your local listing below.