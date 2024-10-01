Bryan Adams announces 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates.

Bryan Adams has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform arena dates across May 2025 as part of the Roll With the Punches Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin on 8 May in Newcastle and head to the likes of Manchester, Leeds, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

He will also headline a show at London’s O2 Arena, before performing in Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham, Dublin and Belfast.

Announcing the tour, Adams said: “I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences… we’re gonna sing and rock the roof off these arenas!”

His most recent release was 2022’s So Happy It Hurts, marking his 15th studio album and in 2024 he’ll release a new live boxset entitled Bryan Adams – Live at The Royal Albert Hall 2024.

Fans can expect to hear some of his biggest hits during the tour, including “Summer of ’69”, “Cuts Like a Knife”, “Run to You” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You” to name a few.

Ahead of Bryan Adams tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Bryan Adams tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

It’s been confirmed that they’ll be priced from £47.95, plus fees.

A number of presales are taking place across the week, including Three mobile and OVO presales. They take place from 9am on 2 October.

You can check your local listing below for more details.