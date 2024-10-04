Married at First Sight UK’s (MAFS UK) lesbian couple Charlie and Eve have shockingly decided not to stay on the show.

The ninth season of MAFS UK’s gave viewers wives Charlie and Eve, but no sooner had they exchanged vows than problems started to flare.

Fitness coach Eve, 31, and lettings operator co-ordinator Charlie, 30, continued to face conflicts on the show, so much so that they’ve now decided to leave, following the second commitment ceremony.

Why did Charlie and Eve leave?

During an appearance on spin-off series MAFS UK: It’s Official, Charlie revealed that one key reason the relationship ended was Eve’s refusal to write a heart-felt letter, despite the advice of the experts.

“Yes [it was a turning point], my brain clicked at that point,” Charlie said. “At the time, I was doing everything in my power to [follow] what was set for us by the experts and take our relationship to that next point.

“Anything that was thrown at us, it was just shut down. Whereas, actually, maybe if [Eve] had taken the time to write the letter, while being a bit more open and honest with me, it might have worked out differently.”

You may like to watch

Eve (L) and Charlie’s marriage didn’t last long. (Channel 4)

The pair knew what to expect from the experiment but she felt Eve was too stubborn about working with suggestions, Charlie added.

“I just wasn’t the right person for her. It was for the best. By the point [of the second commitment ceremony], there was no coming back for me.”

Married At First Sight UK airs at 9pm on E4, Monday-Thursday. It’s also available on Channel 4 streaming.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.