Tom Hardy has been spotted wearing rainbow Crocs and, of course, the internet is obsessed.

The actor was recently snapped with a fan wearing a pair of slip-ons from the footwear brand’s Pride collection.

One Twitter account posted the picture of Hardy with a fan in a store alongside the caption: “the fit….”.

They also posted it with a TikTok screenshot, which reads “when somebody sees you in your ‘idc nobody is going to see me’ outfit”.

The Venom actor wore a mismatched outfit featuring a gilet, sweatpants and of course, the rainbow Crocs.

The tweet has racked up more than 145,000 likes and has received a huge response from fans for his footwear choice.

One fan replied referencing Pride Month, joking: “where was he in june”.

While the original poster replied: “need real proof of his locations and whereabouts”.

Other comments said, “he’s an ally”, “crocs slaying” and “the pride crocs tho he ate”.

More fans said, “the rainbow crocs are kina everything” and that “they saved the outfit”.

Another said: “sending this man a bill for all the times he’s ruined my life.”

Somebody else joked: “Sometimes Tom Hardy looks like a god and then other times he looks like this.”

But can fans buy the exact same pair? Well, the rainbow Crocs worn by the actor are from the footwear brand’s 2020 Pride collection.

Unfortunately they’re no longer available to buy from the official Crocs website, with one listing on eBay describing the pair as ‘rare’.

There are however rainbow charms you can get from the official Crocs website to add to your classic pair and make them Pride-themed.

The footwear brand regularly release a Pride collection in June, with donations to LGBTQ+ charities alongside the range.

Last year they teamed up with Drag Race stars including Ginny Lemon and Raja for their colourful campaign.

To shop the latest Crocs Pride range head to the website.

