Kim Kardashian buying Drag Race looks becomes internet’s favourite new meme

Kim Kardashian buying a necklace once worn by Princess Diana has the gays wondering which piece of iconography is next on her list. Monet X Change’s sponge dress, perhaps?

Kardashian bought the Attallah Cross amethyst necklace, worn several times by the late Princess of Wales, at a Sotheby’s auction on Wednesday (18 January).

The reality mogul has a long track record with fashion artefacts – she caused controversy by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala in 2022, and in 2020 wore an Alexander McQueen gown dubbed “arguably the most important dress of the 21st century” to an Oscars party.

Naturally, people are joking about what other “historical items” Kim Kardashian may have dished out on.

“Historians are said to be furious that a precious piece of military history has been purchased by the TV personality,” one person said about.. you guessed it, Cheryl Cole’s “Fight For This Love” costume.

Kim Kardashian has bought Cheryl’s ‘Fight For This Love’ uniform for a rumoured $33,333. Historians are said to be furious that a precious piece of military history has been purchased by the TV personality. pic.twitter.com/70DUQW9vZr — Ben Johns (@ben_johns) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Claire from Come Dine With Me’s Planks for $1.7 million. pic.twitter.com/RHqjpOwdpi — Jobo (@Jobonomatopoeia) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has purchased Miley Cyrus’s iconic Hannah Montana: The Movie cocktail dress for reportedly $558k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/63r1FcSiZm — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) January 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian has reportedly bought Kim Woodburns feathered rubber gloves for a whopping $2.3 million pic.twitter.com/As5XPMy1LD — Caitlin (@ciaoitscait) January 19, 2023

🚨Breaking🚨



Kim Kardashian has bought @Harry_Styles’ historical ugly mangled purple trainers for $129k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/Xnt2y3zO3t — Jen (@CopyOfACopyJen) January 20, 2023

Drag Race fans and queens also joined in with the Kim Kardashian memes.

Kim’s sister, Khloe, has served as a guest judge on the show, and season nine devoted its Ru-sical to the family, so it’s not really that much of a reach.

This is officially the craziest day if my life. Wtf!? 😱 https://t.co/dRNP7sBybj — Monét (@monetxchange) January 19, 2023

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has bought @ItsVanityMilan’s Rope Dress for a reported $500,000 pic.twitter.com/zr1Z6bPSWN — Choriza (@chorizamay) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic Laganja Estranja Drag Queens of Comedy look for $15k. 😲 pic.twitter.com/vNBiWMqlHS — ts ada (@enayessa) January 20, 2023

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased Sasha Velours classic silhouette dress that has been updated with a commitment to showing women who are strong for $150k pic.twitter.com/JZidAaBAnZ — Hey Fagatha (@HeyFagatha) January 20, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: Kim Kardashian has reportedly bought @MissLaLaRi’s gift bag dress from season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race for an alarming sum of money pic.twitter.com/kjtCOmr5cR — Jayk 🪩🕺🏻 (@jokeofajake) January 19, 2023

Bookmark this story – one day soon, one of these suggestions will be bang on the money. Kim Kardashian buying Britney’s iconic pink wig, perhaps?

🚨Kim Kardashian has reportedly bought Britney Spears’ iconic pink wig for $15k, TMZ exclusively reports. pic.twitter.com/p92EgZCWOO — enzo (@endlesscvnt) January 20, 2023

kim kardashian has bought the iconic spinning bow-tie used by frank butcher in eastenders for $90k, the daily star reports. pic.twitter.com/Ll1hEgjABo — jackson davies (@actualjack) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic horse-shaped bush from Lana Del Rey for a whopping $2,8 Billion, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/7YSDlidIpF — Joré (@venusions) January 20, 2023

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased Pat Butcher’s earrings for £1 million at auction pic.twitter.com/pIxvbeGik8 — Daisy Schofield (@daisy_schofield) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has reportedly bought the original Mr Blobby costume on eBay despite the fact there can be no unauthorised use including hiring out, lending, public exhibition or any performances pic.twitter.com/Co18g49EVI — thierry ennui (@alexeptable) January 20, 2023

The Attallah Cross necklace was originally owned by businessman Naim Attallah, who loaned it to the late Princess Diana, and it was offered for auction by his estate.

Kim Kardashian entered a bidding war with four other people before emerging triumphant at £163,800, over £40,000 the original bidding estimate made by Sotheby’s.

News of the purchase sparked renewed debate around Kardashian’s attitude towards fashion artefacts.

She faced intense criticism for wearing a dress once owned by Marilyn Monroe to the Met Gala – it was later alleged that she’d permanently damaged the dress, something it’s owner, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, denied.

She’s also been criticised for apparently altering one of just two Alexander McQueen Oyster dresses – revered as one of the most important designs in modern fashion history.