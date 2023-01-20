Kim Kardashian buying Drag Race looks becomes internet’s favourite new meme
Kim Kardashian buying a necklace once worn by Princess Diana has the gays wondering which piece of iconography is next on her list. Monet X Change’s sponge dress, perhaps?
Kardashian bought the Attallah Cross amethyst necklace, worn several times by the late Princess of Wales, at a Sotheby’s auction on Wednesday (18 January).
The reality mogul has a long track record with fashion artefacts – she caused controversy by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala in 2022, and in 2020 wore an Alexander McQueen gown dubbed “arguably the most important dress of the 21st century” to an Oscars party.
Naturally, people are joking about what other “historical items” Kim Kardashian may have dished out on.
“Historians are said to be furious that a precious piece of military history has been purchased by the TV personality,” one person said about.. you guessed it, Cheryl Cole’s “Fight For This Love” costume.
Drag Race fans and queens also joined in with the Kim Kardashian memes.
Kim’s sister, Khloe, has served as a guest judge on the show, and season nine devoted its Ru-sical to the family, so it’s not really that much of a reach.
Bookmark this story – one day soon, one of these suggestions will be bang on the money. Kim Kardashian buying Britney’s iconic pink wig, perhaps?
The Attallah Cross necklace was originally owned by businessman Naim Attallah, who loaned it to the late Princess Diana, and it was offered for auction by his estate.
Kim Kardashian entered a bidding war with four other people before emerging triumphant at £163,800, over £40,000 the original bidding estimate made by Sotheby’s.
News of the purchase sparked renewed debate around Kardashian’s attitude towards fashion artefacts.
She faced intense criticism for wearing a dress once owned by Marilyn Monroe to the Met Gala – it was later alleged that she’d permanently damaged the dress, something it’s owner, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, denied.
She’s also been criticised for apparently altering one of just two Alexander McQueen Oyster dresses – revered as one of the most important designs in modern fashion history.
