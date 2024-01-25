Tom Daley and Kim Petras among new Drag Race UK vs The World guest judges

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley and trans pop princess Kim Petras are among the line-up of celebrity guests sashaying on to Drag Race UK vs The World season two judging panel.

Earlier this week, the BBC announced that queen of the cruise ship Jane McDonald and “So Macho” singer Sinitta would be the two celebrity contestants joining the queens during the Snatch Game episode.

Now, the remaining stars set to appear on the series, featuring 11 drag performers from across RuPaul’s global Drag Race empire, have been confirmed.

Trailblazing “Unholy” singer Kim Petras will be taking up her seat on the judging panel alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, but that’s not all.

Gay diving legend Tom Daley, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse and comedian Katherine Ryan will also be strutting to their seats alongside Mama Ru to dish out advice for the queens.

Actor Richard E Grant, recently seen as the hopeless, armour-wearing father James Catton in Saltburn, will also be appearing and, finally, Willow and Ghost in the Shell star and model Adwoa Aboah and bisexual Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem will also join the panel.

Famous faces won’t just be lining the judges’ table: Strictly Come Dancing professionals Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec will be making an appearance as dance coaches.

“Malibu” singer Petras described the experience of appearing on the show as a “pinch-me moment”, adding that she loves everything it represents.

And Olympic champion Daley said: “I am the biggest Drag Race fan. It’s the most iconic show on TV with so many one liners that have made it into my daily dialogue.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m finally going to be a guest judge. After all, Drag Race is the Olympics of drag. But what shall I wear? Red wig and a silver dress? I don’t think.”

In the most fitting summary, Richard E Grant simply declared: “RuPaul rules the world. No questions, no argument.”

Drag Race UK vs The World season two will feature UK queens Jonbers Blonde, Gothy Kendoll, Tia Kofi and Choriza May, who will face off against US queens Mayhem Miller and Scarlet Envy, Drag Race España favourite Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Drag Race Holland’s Keta Minaj, Drag Race Philippines finalist Marina Summers, and Drag Race France star La Grande Dame.

Drag Race UK vs The World season two begins on BBC Three and iPlayer on 9 February.