Embattled Republican George Santos has been accused of cracking an appalling joke about Adolf Hitler and killing Jewish and Black people.

The New York Republican, whose history of lies about his past included that he was Jewis and his family fled persecution during WWII, reportedly joked about Hitler killing Jews and Black people too.

In a resurfaced Facebook post from 2011, obtained by Patch, Santos commented on a photo shared by a friend of someone making what appears to be a military with the caption “something like Hitler”.

Commenting, Santos allegedly wrote: “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!! the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.”

A former friend of Santos told Patch that they recalled seeing the offensive comment and took a screenshot.

Santos’ former roommate, Gregory Morey-Parker, confirmed the account’s validity to the outlet and said the Republican often used to make antisemitic comments, “but he brushed it off saying he was Jewish”.

Santos’ attorney, Joseph Murray, told the outlet that the Facebook post is “completely false” and “absolutely disgusting”.

George Santos told NBC News Reporter Kate Santaliz that the post was “not real”, adding he has a “Black father and a Jewish ancestry”.

George Santos denied the authenticity of the leaked Facebook post reported by the Patch yesterday.



“I have a black father and a Jewish ancestry. Let's have a genuine conversation. It's not real,” Santos told me this morning. (FB post below) pic.twitter.com/poqNEY0s7c — Kate Santaliz (@kate_santaliz) January 27, 2023

The allegations came as the scandal-hit congressman was previously caught in a lie about being Jewish and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust.

In a campaign document, Santos referred to himself as a “proud American Jew”. He also claimed his grandparents fled “Jewish persecution” in Ukraine before settling in Belgium and “again fled persecution during WWII”.

He later walked back his claims, saying he was “Jew-ish”.

Multiple genealogy records indicate his grandparents were born in Brazil, and one genealogist told CNN that there’s “no sign of Jewish and/or Ukrainian heritage and no indication of name changes along the way”.

The Republican Jewish Coalition slammed Santos for ‘deceiving’ the group and said he “misrepresented his heritage”.

George Santos previously claimed to be Jewish, but he later described himself as “Jew-ish”. (Getty)

Santos also admitted to fabricating swaths of his resume, including large parts of his educational background and work history.

He is under investigation by both local and federal authorities as to if his lies bled into criminal activity.

Santos is also under scrutiny by the Federal Election Commission about the source of substantial personal loans he said he made to his campaign and listing a new treasurer who says he never took the job.

Despite fierce calls for his resignation, Santos has refused to step down from office. He claimed he would quit if “142,000 people” asked him to, referring to the number of voters who backed him in the November election.

In January, Santos was awarded seats on two House committees despite the investigations, fabrications and calls to resign.