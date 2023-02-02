Mistress Isabelle Brooks, the ‘Heavyweight Champ’ of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, has given a blistering PSA to individuals that continue to troll the queen on social media.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mistress detailed her response to her Instagram repeatedly being taken down following a (very minor) scuffle in Untucked with season 15 sister, Marcia Marcia Marcia.

Thus far, false reports created by trolls had led to the suspension of her Instagram account three times – and Mistress did not hold back in her response: “I just laugh because you have to be truly miserable. Ya’ll are probably old, has-been twinks, 40 years old, no hairline, practically bald, no friends, with mommy and daddy issues. I get it, you’re mad.

“I feel bad for these people, I really do. Because ya’ll are lame. You’re lame as f**k,” Mistress said, before laying down a plus-sized gauntlet to the aforementioned ‘has-been twinks’.

“I dare any of you to tell me that in real life, because I’ll rock your s**t. Say it to me in real life. I dare you, because we’ll handle it for sure.”

Despite these warnings, Mistress has remained incredibly grounded at the repeated loss of her socials.

“Most people would’ve freaked out, but, for me, as it was happening, I was doing a meet and greet at a sold-out show where people are literally crying and sharing their stories with me. That kind of put things into perspective,” she said, before reassuring Drag Race correspondent Joey Nolfi that the season 15 gals are “good with each other”.

“The internet is kind of like a fake playground for the trolls, and I live in reality, where things actually are. My perspective is different because they can get all my social media taken down, I can have nothing, and I’ll still be fine.”

Mistress also revealed that while she only recently announced the induction of twin contestants Sugar and Spice into the Brooks-Davenport dynasty, the adoption papers were actually signed during Drag Race season 15.

“We got close with each other very fast. They cut it out of the episode, but they alluded to it in Untucked, but while I was painting, the twins were like, ‘Oh, you might as well be our drag mom.’

“My drag family, it’s a long process of being in my family, and for me, my drag kids are different because I care about my drag kids in and out of drag, and my drag family is like my actual family, so, I told them, ‘You’re on probation,’ but the truth was I accepted them immediately, because I can tell I’d be friends not only with Sugar and Spice, but with Luca and Cooper as well.”

The mothering duties did not stop at helping Sugar glue her wig down, though, as Mistress also told Entertainment Weekly that she helped “the girls” write their reads when the library opened on season 15, in the great tradition of ‘Paris is Burning’.

She also shared an unaired read for the one and only Ms Sacha Colby.

“Sasha Colby, the legend herself, you know, Ru, they say history repeats itself. So, if this is anything like Miss Continental, maybe she’ll get it the fifth time around.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 continues this Friday, 3 February at 8/7c on MTV in the US and will be available to watch on Wow Presents Plus on Saturday 4 February from 2am GMT in the UK.