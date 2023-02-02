Actor and presenter Alan Cumming has hit back at Piers Morgan after the former Good Morning Britain presenter criticised his decision to return his OBE – and his comeback is nothing short of iconic.

The Traitors US presenter recently made headlines for returning his OBE (Order of the British Empire), which he received in 2009 for his for his services to drama and LGBTQ+ activism.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on his 58th birthday, he explained that he was handing back the honour after the Queen’s death opened his eyes to “the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous people across the world”.

“Times and laws in the US have changed, and the great good the award brought to the LGBTQ+ cause back in 2009 is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire,” he continued.

The actor joins a long list of honourees who have decided to reject their so-called accolade in protest of its associations with the Empire.

Naturally, Cumming’s decision was jumped on by right-wing trolls and conservative commentators, including Piers Morgan who tweeted: “What a pathetic, disingenuous, disloyal, attention-seeking little twerp”.

"I think if you're pissing off @piersmorgan, you're on the right track!"#AlanCumming discussing the outrage by some over his returning his OBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) on the @MSignorile Show pic.twitter.com/gowul1vkDM — SiriusXM Progress (@SXMProgress) February 1, 2023

However, Cumming did not take the insult lying down, and later responded to Morgan’s comments on SiriusXM Progress radio.

“I think if you’re p**sing off Piers Morgan, you’re on the right track. I think that lump of ignorance, if I’m p**sing him off, I’m doing the right thing,” he declared.

Cumming also explained the reasoning behind the announcement, and revealed that he actually returned the OBE “several months ago”.

“I was talking to some people and just thought if it gets out and it is reported in the press and I don’t get to have my chance to say why I did it and control the narrative for myself then that would be terrible,” he continued.

“Because it is bad enough now with me having controlled the narrative with the way it gets misinterpreted.”

Tweeting a clip of the radio interview, Morgan then attempted to retaliate.

“Ditto, Mr Cumming. Your explanation of your OBE return is so comically disingenuous,” he tweeted.

“You did it for a bit of wokie social media love and (much-needed!) press attention – just admit it.”

It was all a little too late though, as Cumming’s fans rallied around the actor to show their support for his decision.

Well done Alan Cumming 👍someone with integrity 👍and here’s a present for you Piers pic.twitter.com/jTMq1VlpMg — Joanne mccluskey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿😻 (@Joannemccluske6) January 27, 2023

He’s choosing to go with his morals and beliefs, his choice. Not something you ever need to worry about Morgan so dont worry. — Ashley Fulwood (@AshleyFulwood) January 27, 2023

Berating him for it isn’t likely to increase your chances of getting an honour. — Nathaniel Cassidy 🇺🇦 (@nwcassidy) January 27, 2023

“Alan Cumming is very talented. He is a renowned actor and he is correct to hand back his Brit Empire bauble.

“The British Empire was responsible for invading and looting hundreds of countries. Sickening. All you are renowned for is your big mouth spouting bile,” one user wrote.

“Pretty sure Alan Cumming isn’t short of work based off his IMDB profile,” another added. “Meanwhile you need to step on people who choose do things without a narrative. Or are you just hoping it gets you an OBE or more??”