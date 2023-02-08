Gus Kenworthy’s cameo in new sports comedy film 80 for Brady almost featured a steamy gay kiss, but it didn’t make the final cut.

Olympic skier-turned-actor Kenworthy is one of many familiar faces who appear in the upcoming film about four friends who take a trip to see Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

According to Kenworthy, the film originally included a scene in which he makes out with his on-screen boyfriend, played by M3GAN actor Brian Jordan Alvarez. Sadly for LGBTQ+ film fans, we won’t get to see it, because the scene was cut due to time constraints.

Or was it? For his part, Kenworthy has his own suspicions about why the kiss ended up on the cutting room floor.

Speaking to Variety at the Gold Meets Golden benefit for Angel City Sports, the American Horror Story actor said: “They said they had to cut it for time, but I think they cut it for Middle America.”

The star added that he and Alvarez filmed the scene multiple times and that he hopes the kiss at least makes it to the director’s cut.

He continued: “They used the script for one take, but then we did it like four or five times where we would just ad-lib insults at each other and then make out.

“Some of them got raunchy… Release the tapes!”

As the kids say, I would like to see it.

Based on true events, 80 for Brady, which was released in US cinemas last week, follows four elderly friends as they travel to watch their hero NFL star Tom Brady and his team play the 2017 Super Bowl.

It might not sound it, but the film is actually as camp as they come. The four friends in question are played by Hollywood legends Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, while Pose actor Billy Porter stars as a halftime show choreographer.

As for the film’s soundtrack, the lead single “Gonna Be You” is performed by none other than Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle.

Sorry Middle America, but this film already belongs to the gays.

Gus Kenworthy stars in 80 for Brady (Getty)

Since retiring from the world of professional skiing last year, Kenworthy has turned his talents to acting, having featured in Will & Grace and Sharknado 5, alongside his role as Chet Clancy in American Horror Story: 1984.

The star, who came out as gay in 2015, has also become a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, telling PinkNews last year that the right-wing attacks on trans rights in the US are “absolutely disgusting”.

“It’s so egregious to me. They do these horrible, hurtful things, and they try to disguise it as traditional values or safety for their children when in fact it’s the exact opposite,” he said.

“They say they hate abortion because they care about children, but then they don’t give a s**t about those children if those kids grow up to be gay or trans.”

80 for Brady will be released in UK cinemas on 24 March.