Rihanna fans think she's going to announce a world tour after the Super Bowl.

Rihanna fans think a huge world tour announcement is going to happen after the Super Bowl.

The pop icon is headlining the halftime show on 12 February marking her much-anticipated return to music.

Ahead of the performance, popular Twitter page Pop Base tweeted: “Rihanna may be gearing up to announce a world tour after her Super Bowl halftime show.”

It would mark her first headline tour since 2016’s Anti World Tour which saw her perform 75 shows across North America and Europe.

Rihanna may be gearing up to announce a world tour after her Super Bowl halftime show, sources tell Page Six.

Some fans joked about their bank accounts after Madonna and Beyoncé also announced huge world tours.

With one commenting: “please Beyoncé already dried up my funds please I need a break.”

While others said: “she gotta release an album first”, as it’s been seven years since her last release, ANTI.

This speculation has been reported by Page Six, which said there has been “rumblings” of the singer planning a world tour but any plans are being “kept under lock and key”.

“There has been a lot of talk among people in the know, especially in the last week or two, that Rihanna is gearing up to announce a tour. It seems to be more than just hearsay at this point,” said one source.

A second told the news outlet: “Even some members of Rihanna’s team have been kept in the dark. It’s all a big secret, from the details of her halftime show to what’s next – if anything.”

There’s also been rumours of her joining the likes of Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears in headlining this year’s Brighton Pride.

But in a statement to The Argus, a spokesman for Brighton Pride said: "Rihanna is not booked for Brighton and Hove Pride 2023.

But in a statement to The Argus, a spokesman for Brighton Pride said: “Rihanna is not booked for Brighton and Hove Pride 2023.

“We will not be making any announcements until later in the spring. Nothing is confirmed until we confirm it.”

Previous halftime show performers have announced world tours off the back of their appearance as they’re being watch by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.

This includes Lady Gaga, who announced the Joanne World Tour following her iconic Super Bowl performance.

For the latest Rihanna tour updates, keep an eye out on the singer’s social media channels, as well as those for Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

This month the singer will finally mark her return to music with a headline performance at the US Super Bowl LVII halftime show on 12 February.

She will perform for the first time in years at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, for what will arguably be the most-watched performance of hers career to date.

The news was confirmed by the NFL in September 2022, which described Rihanna as a “once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career”.

Meanwhile the pop icon posted a picture of herself on Instagram holding a football alongside the simple caption ‘period’.

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many of them hoping for new music, and others posted hilarious memes of what to expect from her halftime show.

This included clips of the singer-turned-mogul doing Fenty Beauty makeup tutorials on the pitch to revealing new products instead of singing.

Following the announcement, Rihanna dropped her first single in six years for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The ballad, “Lift Me Up”, was written by Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems in memory of Chadwick Boseman, the original Black Panther actor who passed away in 2020 from colon cancer.