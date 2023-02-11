Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has proven again that he is the ultimate snowflake by whining about The Last of Us’ gay love story, and the internet is collectively reading him for filth.

Episode three of HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama took a detour from the journey of main characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), instead giving us a tender, heartbreaking, gay survivalist love story.

The episode has been lauded as one of the greatest hours of TV of all time, winning universal acclaim. Well, almost.

Failed screenwriter Ben Shapiro, 39, furiously shared his thoughts on the beautiful episode in a bizarre 14-minutes video and accompanying Facebook rampage.

“The entire episode has no zombies. No real threat,” he said, blind to the fact that there are actually two zombies in the episode.

“It is about two gay dudes who meet and have a relationship in which one grows strawberries for the other, and then they die by not being killed by zombies.”

The show is called The Last of Us.



The *human* survivors surviving is literally the point of the show. The human connection, finding the thing that you're willing to keep living for….



That storyline was literally the point.



"You were my purpose." I hate Ben Shapiro. pic.twitter.com/3FqVw9Dhz6 — Amanda (@EruditeElf) February 6, 2023

Shaprio, who is notorious for his anti-LGBTQ+ views, continued: “Here’s the problem with Brokeback Zombie Farm: It’s a zombie show. There are no zombies in this entire episode.

“One gets cancer and decides to essentially euthanise himself. And gay Ron Swanson decides that he is also going to commit suicide at the same time because of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ or ‘Romeo and Romeo’ in this particular case.

“There are no zombies in a zombie show. This is worth pointing out. It literally has nothing to do with the plot of the show.”

Zombies are, of course, a huge part of The Last of Us. But anyone who has played the game on which the series is based, or has indeed paid attention while watching the show, will know that its central theme is about fighting for love when the world has nothing else left to offer.

As ever, the internet has been without mercy in its response to Shapiro’s inane comments.

Writing on Twitter, one person savagely wrote: “If you think The Last of Us is about zombies then you’re as brain dead as one. It’s always been a story about love under circumstances that push people to the brink, about the extremes of light and dark humanity is capable of. Then again what would this chode know about love?”

Um, the library is officially open, darling.

Another wrote: “This proves Ben Shapiro knows absolutely nothing about the rest of The Last Of Us… Ben Shapiro doesn’t seem to know much about anything, really.”

Queer Star Trek icon George Takei called Shapiro’s ramblings “the worst take ever”.

Ben saw a gay character on tv and has been angry for like a week. pic.twitter.com/EiD5ErjmQa — Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) February 5, 2023

A man who can't even arouse his wife @benshapiro was uncomfortable watching The Last of Us bc it had gay characters. I'm starting to think Ben is just uncomfortable with sex and sexuallty. Sounds like a you problem honestly — The Progressive Vet (@TheLeftistVet) February 3, 2023

Reminder that when it comes to Last Of Us, nobody needs to listen to Ben Shapiro — Joseph D. Jaafari (@JosephJaafari) February 4, 2023

Ben Shapiro criticized The Last of Us episode 3 for not having any zombies, even though it had 2 zombies. Interestingly enough, he nothing to say about episode 4, which actually had no zombies in it. This is because Ben Shapiro totally isn't homophobic. pic.twitter.com/JFFAYFX1cy — Movie Leaks (@movieleaksnow) February 6, 2023

Some social media users are also pointing out that, despite episode four of The Last of Us actually not featuring any zombies, Shapiro is yet to comment on it.

“Do we think Ben Shapiro is going to be mad that this episode of The Last of Us didn’t have zombies either or is this okay because there were no openly gay people,” one person questioned.

“The heteros are upseteros,” another summarised.

No one tell him about the upcoming lesbian plot line, we beg.

Alongside spending his time whinging over a TV show, Shapiro can be found weeping over Oreo adverts that feature gay people, and fuming about the idea of lesbians on the moon.