Ezra Miller stars front and centre in a new trailer for The Flash, released on Sunday during the Super Bowl, leaving fans and critics questioning why the project, featuring the controversial actor, is still going ahead.

Over the past few years, Miller has faced a string of charges, including assault and trespass. They were also accused of harassing a family and brandishing gun in front of a child.

Miller “would recruit vulnerable young people” and “call themself Messiah” according to a Vanity Fair article.

Fans have, therefore, remained confused over why Warner Bros (the production company behind The Flash movie) has ploughed ahead with releasing the film.

The trailer features Miller as not one, but two, Barry Allens (Flash’s secret identity) trying to fix a disastrous time anomaly in which all superheroes cease to exist, seemingly caused by the speedster going back in time to save his mother’s life.

Other parts of the trailer include Barry speaking to Ben Affleck’s Batman as well as the reintroduction of Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader in a separate timeline (Keaton played the role in Tim Burton’s 1989 film).

Further characters introduced included Sasha Calle as Supergirl – Superman’s cousin – and the re-reveal of big bad, General Zod (Michael Shannon).

Despite these reveals, an overwhelming number of Twitter fans have centred their objections around Miller’s questionable legal history.

“Not to rain on everybody’s parade but it’s kinda weird how many people are ignoring the fact that neither Warner Bros nor Ezra Miller themself has commented on their two-year-long reign of terror around the world,” one fan wrote.

“Burglary, assault, [allegations of] drugs, guns; and still perfectly employable,” another added.

A third commented on the recent DC universe shake up that involved the termination of the current Batman/Superman/Wonder Woman arcs as well as Henry Cavill’s exit from the role as the Man of Steel, remarking that the recent history of the DCU has been nothing short of turbulent.

James Gunn, who directed Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, has previously called the film “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made”. When the Super Bowl trailer dropped, he wrote: “I love this movie so much. Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

And, because Twitter can’t take anything seriously, there were plenty more memes to go around.

