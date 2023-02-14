Trans teen Brianna Ghey said she was excluded from school in a video posted on TikTok just days before her tragic death, it has been reported.

Just days before she was found dead in Linear Park in Warrington, Ghey uploaded a video to her TikTok with the caption “Got excluded from school.” Her account has now been deleted.

Friends have told tabloids she was bullied for years without any intervention, with some saying she had endured a lengthy bullying campaign and been “gang beaten.”

“She had been bullied in school for years. The teachers obviously knew,” one person told The Sun newspaper.

Another said: “She was bullied and gang beaten for years for the simple reason of being trans. Her highschool and Cheshire police refused to intervene.”

Emma Mills, Head Teacher at Birchwood Community High School, said in a statement: “We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

“This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

The bullying allegations come after Ghey’s family left a touching tribute to their daughter, released by Cheshire police.

‘Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious’

“Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind,” the family statement read.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation,” it continued.

Brianna Ghey was found in a Warrington park with multiple stab wounds on Saturday 11 February 2023. (Supplied)

Floral tributes have been left at the entrance to the cordoned off area of Culcheth Linear Park where Brianna Ghey was found.

A gymnastic coach of the teenager told the Liverpool Echo Brianna was a “lovely kid.”

“She used to come into the gym in the school and do gymnastics with us, she was a lovely kid.”

A TikTok account belonging to Brianna had over 11,000 followers where she danced and lip-synched to music.

Her final video was posted just hours before she died, and TikTok users and followers have paid tribute to the teen on the platform.

A fundraiser set up to help support Brianna’s family currently stands at over £65,000 donations from more than 4,000 donors.