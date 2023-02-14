The trans community and allies will come together this week to mourn Brianna Ghey, with vigils being held across the UK to mark her death.

Brianna’s body was discovered by members of the public at a park in Culcheth, in Warrington, on Saturday (11 February).

The 16-year-old trans girl was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining suspected stab wounds.

A boy and a girl, both 15, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

After news broke of the killing, several LGBTQ+ groups announced they would be holding candlelight vigils in memory of Brianna.

The vigils will bear similarities to the annual Trans Day of Remembrance, in which various local trans and non-binary groups come together to mourn those who died over the past year.

Two vigils are set to take place in London: one in Soho Square on 18 February, and the other, on Wednesday (15 February), outside the Department for Education, near Westminster Abbey – arranged by the Transgender Action Block, which is “dedicated to trans liberation in Britain”.

“We want to create a solemn atmosphere of mourning where trans youth can feel safe and where we can centre trans voices,” a spokesperson said.

Vigil for Brianna Ghey, 3pm Soho Square Saturday 18th Feb 💖



Dress warm & hold your trans friends and loved ones close pic.twitter.com/leU7glvzPs — Емили (@Emili_Stevenson) February 13, 2023

Advocacy group Manchester Trans Rise Up will also be hosting a gathering on Wednesday, at 7pm – an hour after the London gathering takes place.

Vigils on Tuesday (14 February) include gatherings at St George’s Hall in Liverpool at 7pm, and at College Green, Bristol at 6pm.

Leeds, Edinburgh, Oxford, Glasgow, Dublin, Brighton and Belfast are among the other cities planning vigils.

Each organiser has asked attendees to wear warm clothes and to bring friends or loved ones for what will be an emotional gathering.

TransLeeds, who will be hosting a vigil on 18 February, has asked participants to wear pink and colourful clothes in memory of Brianna.

A GoFundMe created to help the Ghey family has already received more than £65,000.

In a statement, Brianna’s parents said that she was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter and baby sister.”

“She was a larger-than-life character, who would leave a lasting impression on all [who] met her,” the family statement continued. “Brianna was beautiful, witty, and hilarious.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole, and we know that teachers and friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”