One of the reasons behind tech issues that plagued the Brit Awards on Saturday (11 February) has been revealed, with Sam Smith’s malfunctioning set allegedly to blame.

Smith was joined by Kim Petras for a steamy performance of their hit ‘Unholy’, which delighted fans but unsurprisingly upset the bigots.

The duo turned the Brit Awards stage into a garage, with Smith entering on a metal car frame, and Petras rolling out from the undercarriage of a vehicle.

It was without doubt the most elaborate set-up of the evening, with a flock of dancers, sparks, tyres and other car parts taking over the rest of the stage.

However, an “insider” has suggested to The Sun that, while the performance seemed to go ahead without a hitch, it was actually causing “nightmare” issues backstage.

The anonymous source said that one of the cars on the set, which is rumoured to have cost £500,000 to put together, malfunctioned, meaning that rapper Stormzy had to carry out his performance earlier than planned.

Smith was said to be furious as the issues nearly put a stop to their performance happening at all.

“The whole set was built and ready to go but then a ­malfunction meant it had to be pulled off… Stormzy was moved forward and Sam was told there was a possibility their performance might be pulled altogether,” the source said.

Directly after Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed, host Mo Gilligan said that the Brits were having “some technical issues, because it’s live TV,” before cutting, much to the confusion of viewers, to an old video of Adele singing her song “I Drink Wine”.

While the Brit Awards did also see a dazzling performance from Lizzo, and a cute kiss between Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi, there were a few other noticeable blunders, such as Gilligan referring to the latter as Sam Capaldi.

All in all, though, Sam Smith stole the night before it had even began by rolling up to the red carpet in a custom latex suit, complete with giant, inflated shoulders and knees. Camp!

