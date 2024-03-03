Non-binary legend Sam Smith swapped a microphone for the catwalk on Saturday (2 March), with a fierce strut down the catwalk at Vivienne Westwood’s Fall/Winter 2024 extravaganza during Paris Fashion Week.

The “Unholy” crooner, 31, surprised assembled guests when they sauntered in, serving looks hotter than a summer day in Palm Springs.

Smith sported a green long-sleeved V-neck top under a red plaid shawl-like jacket, paired with a high-waisted green plaid kilt, red plaid knee-high socks and towering olive green plaid platform boots – which, incidentally, gave us life, towering over the runway like skyscrapers.

Sam Smith walks the runway at the Vivienne Westwood Fall 2024 show. pic.twitter.com/8M2l1rkG40 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 2, 2024

Smith also served Rapunzel realness with a green plaid headband and waist-length hair extensions cascading down their shoulder. Bow down, everyone, because royalty has arrived.

Their sudden switch to modelling shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise, though, as Smith, who came out as non-binary in 2019, is well known for dressing in outlandish, incredible and fashion-forward outfits.

For the 2023 Brit Awards, Smith made headlines with their all-black, inflatable latex suit custom-made by the London-based fashion label Harri, which looked a bit like something you’d see at the Folsom Street Fair.

Sam Smith’s latex look got a lot of attention at the Brit Awards. (Getty/ Gareth Cattermole)

It’s also worth noting that the singer-songwriter has donned many Vivienne Westwood looks in the past, including a custom tailored jacket and black kilt by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivenne Westwood at the British Fashion Awards in December.

For their second Paris look, Smith switched it up with a black polka-dot top under a shredded, plaited black floor-length jacket, and paired it with a black hat with a mesh veil. Serving funeral realness, but make it fashion!

Sam Smith walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images)

Of course, because the internet is a dark and s**tty place, some of Sam Smith’s haters decided to take to X/Twitter to mock the singer’s appearance and also call both looks “ugly,” which was sadly inevitable.

Grammy award-winning artist Smith, who came out as non-binary in 2019, has regularly been targeted by transphobic trolls for simply existing as a genderqueer person. Over the years, they have faced fatphobic backlashes and constant misgendering, as well as being labelled “satanic” for their pop song “Unholy”, which featured trans trailblazer Kim Petras.

However, plenty of other people jumped to Smith’s defence, with one tweeting: “There’s nothing that saddens me more than the hate that Sam Smith gets simply for existing in their body.”

Smith recently spoke about feeling like their truest self while making their fourth studio album, Gloria.

“I’m happier in my own skin on Gloria,” they told the Sunday Times. “I feel liberated, released from pressures I felt when I was young. My mum says that, as I’ve got older, I’ve stopped caring what people think as much. She tends to be right.” Preach, honey, preach.

Sam Smith is living their best life, and the haters and online trolls simply can’t stop that.