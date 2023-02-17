Rugby league club Warrington Wolves have paid tribute to local trans girl Brianna Ghey, with hooker Danny Walker wearing a team shirt bearing her name during a match on Thursday (16 February).

The trans teen girl was found with fatal stab wounds in a Warrington Park on Saturday (11 February). Police are currently investigating whether it was a hate crime.

Two teens, both 15, have been charged with murder and a trial date has been set for 10 July. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

The Wolves paid the touching tribute in their super league match with the Leeds Rhinos, following a string of vigils being held across the UK this week to remember the teen.

The number-16 shirt was dedicated to Ghey, in a nod to her age.

“For Brianna. Taken far too young. Our club and town sends out condolences to her loved ones,” the club said on Twitter.

Online, people praised the club with thousands leaving messages of thanks.

“As a trans goalkeeper thank you,” one person said.

Another wrote: “This means more than many involved may realise. Any glimmer of light in a dark place is always a good light. This childhood Bradford fan thanks The Wire from deep down in my heart.”

The tribute from the rugby club is just one of hundreds that have taken place across the UK following Brianna’s death.

On Wednesday (15 February), thousands gathered on streets in UK cities and towns to hold candlelit vigils in memory of the teen and to stand in solidarity with the trans community.

In Manchester, London, Dublin and Brighton, people lit candles, held trans flags and posters bearing Ghey’s pictures, as well as placards which read things such as “trans rights now” and “protect trans youth”.

In London, a vigil was held outside the Department for Education building in Great Smith Street, Westminster.

