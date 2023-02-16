A trial date has been set for two teenagers accused of the murder of Brianna Ghey, the teenage trans girl found stabbed in a Warrington park.

The pair, both aged 15 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, appear at Liverpool Crown Court via video link from a youth detention centre.

During the 25-minute hearing, a trial date of 10 July was announced, with prosecutor Cheryl Mottram saying it is estimated to last three weeks.

No applications were made for bail and the pair will remain in youth detention until 2 May when they will return to court to enter their pleas.

During the brief hearing, which took place on Thursday (16 February), the mother of the female defendant reportedly left the courtroom in tears.

Vigils held across the UK for Brianna Ghey

Thousands have turned out for candlelit vigils for Brianna Ghey in the days following her death on Saturday (11 February) with more planned across the UK.

The 16-year-old was found by a member of the public in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Sunday (12 February) and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Following her death, two 15-year-olds – a boy and girl from Leigh – were arrested and have subsequently been charged with Ghey’s murder.

Initially Cheshire Police were not treating the killing as a hate-crime, however the force has now said it will not rule out Ghey’s death was motivated by the fact she was trans.

The death of the “beautiful, witty and hilarious” teen has rocked the LGBTQ+ community, with a particularly marked impact on the trans community.

Cheshire police have said the tragic murder is being investigated as a possible hate-crime.

“All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime,” a statement read.

“Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to the case.”

Click here to join our new PinkNews Alerts WhatsApp group to get a daily digest of our most-read LGBTQ+ articles straight to your phone, plus crucial news alerts.

