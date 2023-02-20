In an entertainment industry overrun by nepo babies, BAFTA presenter Alison Hammond is a refreshing reminder that you can reach fame’s dizzying heights simply by breaking a table.

Last night (19 February), Hammond became the first Black woman to co-host the BAFTAs main event, taking to the stage alongside movie royalty Richard E Grant.

In a room full of the biggest and best that the acting world has to offer, from Cate Blanchett to Viola Davis, you might expect both hosts to be Hollywood veterans themselves. But while Hammond is a household name now, her celebrity beginnings were humble, to say the least.

Following her successful BAFTA gig, fans are reminiscing about she got her first taste of fame when entering the Big Brother house more than two decades ago, and created one of the third season’s most unforgettable moments.

Clambering on top of a wooden table in the back garden, Hammond jumped up and down in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the outside world. But the table buckled under her.

Giggling like a naughty school child, she scampered off, saying: “Let’s go tell Big Brother. Oh, I’m in so much trouble!”

Despite being the second housemate to be evicted from the series, Hammond’s furniture-destroying antics set her on the path to becoming one of Britain’s most-loved TV personalities.

If you'd have told me back in 2002 that Alison Hammond, the woman who jumped on a table until it broke and was evicted second from Big Brother, would end up on the world's stage hosting one of the most respected awards ceremonies I would've absolutely believed you. DESERVED. pic.twitter.com/Vky3BkJNui — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 19, 2023

more than ten years ago, alison hammond came 11th on big brother, and now she's on stage at the baftas co-hosting with richard e grant. adore this journey. #BAFTA2023 — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) February 19, 2023

Sharing their love for Alison’s brilliantly bonkers career trajectory, one fan wrote: “If you’d have told me in 2002 that Alison Hammond, the woman who jumped on a table until it broke and was evicted second from Big Brother, would end up on the world’s stage hosting one of the most-respected award ceremonies, I would’ve absolutely believed you. DESERVED.”

After leaving the Big Brother house, Hammond was swiftly signed up as a guest panellist on ITV’s Loose Women, before becoming a showbiz reporter, and a presenter on This Morning.

With every celebrity mishap, Hammond cemented herself further as the nation’s sweetheart and, if we’re honest, a bit of gay icon.

That time she forced Beyoncé to play Connect Four? Legendary. Her drunken date with Hugh Jackman, and her “marriage” to Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson? Pure celebrity chaos.

And let’s not forget the moment she pushed an unsuspecting extra into the Royal Albert Dock, in Liverpool.

As Hammond proved once again last night, she is truly one of the UK’s most unrelenting joys.

“Alison Hammond should have her own chat show,” wrote TV critic Scott Bryan on Twitter, as she handled backstage celebrity interviews like a pro.

Bring back Friday Night Project with Alison and Joe Lycett @Channel4 https://t.co/hxkH4ba9Fe — Aaron S (@arneldo) February 19, 2023

I thought @alisonhammond was a fantastic Bafta host, she's natural and a natural – I know she's great on This Morning, but I think she gonna rocket now. She also looked incredible.

I like her so much I'll overlook that she described CZJ as being from 'the valleys'! pic.twitter.com/WxBcam1Gd7 — Kathryn Williams 🎃🎃 (@KathW80) February 20, 2023

Im living for how Kate smiles more at Alison Hammond then she does her own husband. pic.twitter.com/0zyp33RVQK — georgia-rose rockett (@gigildnx) February 20, 2023

Where next for Hammond? From Big Brother to Bake Off or Strictly Come Dancing host, some are predicting. Or perhaps the face of a rebooted Friday Night Project, on Channel 4.

Wherever she ends up, British TV viewers can rest assured that they are never more than a few channels away from Hammond’s signature cackle.

Her co-host said it best: “Alison Hammond, you are unstoppable.”