Sarah Michelle Gellar, who recently learned what the phrase “mother” means, has reacted adorably to the title being bestowed upon her by the gays.

While at a press event for Wolf Pack, Gellar’s new Paramount+ fantasy series, the assembled homosexuals began shouting “mother” at the actress.

She asked what it meant, and was told: “When the gays love a woman, [she’s] a mother!” leading the Buffy star to update her Instagram bio to simply: “Mother.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gellar was asked: “You have recently learned that the gay community refer to you as ‘mother’. Does Freddie [Prinze Jr.] know about this title?”

“I actually told Freddie (Gellar’s husband and Scooby Doo co-star) that from now on, I only want to be referred to as ‘The Mother’. No just ‘Mother’, I might actually change it to ‘The Mother’.”

Gellar continued by heaping praise on the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s a huge honour,” she said. “This is a community that has supported me and all of the jobs I’ve done, whether they’ve been successful or not and so I’m incredibly grateful.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar with Tom Lenk, as Andrew, in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. (20th Television)

Gellar played the gay icon lead character in supernatural series Buffy the Vampire Slayer for seven seasons and Daphne in the two live-action adaptations of the Scooby Doo franchise.

She revealed recently that a kiss between Daphne and Velma (Linda Cardellini) had been edited out of Scooby Doo.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, she said: “There was an kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut. I feel like the world wants to see it. I don’t know where it is.”