The cast of Wolf Pack have shared just how much star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar “took care” of them on set.

Speaking to Den of Geek about new supernatural mystery series Wolf Pack, which centres around Gellar’s Kristin Ramsey – an investigator brought in by authorities to catch a teenage arsonist who starts a wildfire, which (obviously) leads to the reawakening of a supernatural predator in Los Angeles – the cast have sung Gellar’s praises.

“It was very, very nice and important to have her on set just to be able to talk to. [Sarah] was very hands-on, doing both things,” shared Wolf Pack co-star Rodrigo Santoro. He added that “she took care” of the actors, cast and crew of the show.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is heading back to our screens in new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack. (Getty)

Sarah Michelle Gellar serves as an executive producer on Wolf Pack – and reportedly used her status to ensure that younger cast members were safe and supported throughout the process.

The Buff the Vampire Slayer actress also relayed the importance of having someone onset to actively combat working practices and tropes that could be considered toxic.

Gellar explained: “There’s something to be said for having an executive producer that is on set every day, who really knows everything that’s happening and can say, ‘Guys, if we’ve been working too long, the shot isn’t important. We’ll make a plate shot and we’ll do it later.’ Or the crew’s getting tired, like, ‘Let’s move on.’”

The 45-year-old actor was only 17 when she was cast in Buffy. In recent years creator Joss Whedon has faced a series of allegations of abusive behaviour that led to a “toxic” work environment.

She previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she was forced removed a crew member from Wolf Pack who was offering “back rubs” and making the cast uncomfortable.

“I hope that I’ve set up an infrastructure, a safety net for these actors that I didn’t have. My generation just didn’t have that.”

Wolf Pack is out on Paramount+ on 26 January.