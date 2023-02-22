Hamilton is touring across the UK for the first time ever – and this is when tickets go on sale.

The award-winning musical will head to Manchester and Edinburgh for its first performances outside of London.

It’s been confirmed that it will open at Manchester’s Palace Theatre on 11 November, 2023 for a 15 week season.

The show will then have a run at the Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre from 28 February, 2024 with further venues to “be revealed soon” alongside casting for the UK tour.

One of the show’s producers, Cameron Mackintosh said: “I feel extraordinarily fortunate that Lin [Manuel Miranda] and my friend Jeffrey Seller, the show’s original producer, have entrusted me with their wonderful musical in the UK and Ireland.”

The show, which features “My Shot”, “Aaron Burn, Sir”, “Right Hand Man” and “The Story of Tonight”, will entertain audiences throughout late 2023 and 2024.

Tickets for the much-anticipated UK tour of Hamilton go on sale soon and we’ve got all the details so far.

You can find out everything you need to know about Hamilton tickets below.

How to get Hamilton tickets Manchester

It’s been confirmed that fans can get tickets for the show’s 15-week run at Manchester’s Palace Theatre from ATG Tickets.

They’ll be available to ATG Theatre Card holders from 10am on Friday, 10 March, while the general sale will take place from 10am on Monday, 13 March via atgtickets.com.

The official ATG Tickets Twitter page says that theatregoers can sign up for priority access at www.atgtickets.com/campaigns/sign-up/hamilton.

Simply fill in your name, email and postcode and you’ll be emailed further details on how to access the priority sale.

How to get Hamilton tickets Edinburgh

ATG Tickets is also the official ticketing partner for the Edinburgh Playhouse.

There’s currently no details on ticket release dates for Hamilton’s Edinburgh run. Similar to other big touring shows like The Lion King it’s likely that ticket releases will be staggered due to expected demand.

Tickets for the Edinburgh shows are likely to be released after Manchester tickets go on sale in mid-March.

We’ll update this article as soon as ticket details are announced by the official outlets. You can also keep an eye on the Hamilton page on ATG Tickets as well as their official Twitter page.

How to get Hamilton tickets London

If you can’t wait for the UK tour, which starts in November, then you can still get tickets for its West End run.

The musical is currently showing at the Victoria Palace Theatre until at least March 2024 as it will run alongside the tour.

Tickets for the West End show are currently priced from £22 and you can get them from ticketmaster.co.uk.

It’s been confirmed that more cities in the UK and Ireland are going to be announced in the coming months. This is the schedule so far for Hamilton’s tour.