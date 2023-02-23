Prime minister Rishi Sunak has promised home secretary Suella Braverman will visit Warrington, following the murder of trans girl Brianna Ghey.

During Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday (22 February), Rishi Sunak was questioned by Warrington North MP Charlotte Nichols about what support will be available to the community after Ghey’s brutal killing.

A boy and a girl, both 15, have been charged with murder after trans girl Brianna Ghey was found with suspected stab wounds in a park in Warrington on 11 February.

Cheshire Police are investigating the case, and say they have not ruled out the possibility that the killing was a hate crime.

Labour MP for Warrington North, Charlotte Nichols, told the commons the community of Warrington was “rocked” by the 16-year-old’s murder and asked the prime minister if there were plans for support.

“During recess, my community in Warrington was rocked by the murder of 16-year-old school girl Brianna Ghey,” Nichols said.

“What support will the prime minister offer to our community, and to our local schools, in order to ensure that they have the support that they need to support Brianna’s classmates and her family as we try to heal from this appalling tragedy?”

Rishi Sunak has said that Suella Braverman will be offering support (Getty)

Prime minister Rishi Sunak expressed his sympathies to Nichols before saying that support needed in the community will be given. Sunak finished his response by saying home secretary Suella Braverman will be visiting the area to offer support.

“I know [Nichols] will be playing her part in her local community in supporting them at this difficult time,” Sunak said.

“I know the home secretary is shortly due to visit the area and she will be able to discuss with the honourable lady what support can be provided to the community at a time like this.”

Details of Braverman’s visit and what support will be provided are currently not known.

What is Suella Braverman’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights?

Throughout her short tenure as home secretary, Braverman emerged as one of the most prominent anti-trans ministers in government. She repeatedly used her platform to speak out against trans kids, “woke” culture, and what she has described as the “trans ideology”.

She is also a firm supporter of the government’s Rwanda plan, which would see people seeking asylum deported from the UK on arrival if they’re deemed to be “illegal” by the state, and which activists have said could be a death sentence for LGBTQ+ refugees.