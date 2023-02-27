A man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport as part of an investigation into London thieves using Grindr to drug and steal from victims they met on the app.

The Metropolitan Police said they arrested a 29-year-old man at the airport on suspicion of aggravated burglary. The arrest was made in connection with four men – aged between 32 and 55 – who lost consciousness after being given a “noxious substance”.

The suspect is alleged to have used the popular dating app Grindr to meet men.

The Met received four reports of burglaries in several parts of London between 31 December and 9 January.

Two original suspects, who’d been thought to have left the country, reportedly met the victims in person after chatting on the same-sex dating app.

Police have advised Grindr users in London to remain cautious (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The police advised Grindr users to ensure their own personal safety before meeting up with anyone they had chatted to.

This included tips on hiding valuables, keeping an eye on any alcohol during the met-up and telling a friend about planned arrangements.

“We believe other victims may have been targeted,” detective superintendent Dan O’Sullivan said. However, for personal reasons, [they] may not have wanted to report it.

“If you have been a victim, you can report in confidence to us or speak to an officer from the LGBTQ+ community.”