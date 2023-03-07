After a scramble to buy tickets for this year’s Eurovision, fans of the contest will now face a second challenge: major engineering works on train lines connecting Liverpool and London.

Work is set to impact Avanti West Coast trains – the company that runs services from London to Liverpool and Manchester, via Birmingham – on 13 and 14 May.

Network Rail has said planned engineering work will also have an impact on London Western Railway, which operates between London Euston, Birmingham and Crewe, and parts of the London Overground from Euston and Watford Junction.

The news has left hopeful attendees of the competition, which runs from 9 May until the final on 13 May, in disarray, with massive delays possible. Many people have said the works should have been more carefully planned.

A spokesperson for Network Rail told PinkNews: “Engineering work was flagged automatically, but there will be an hourly train service from London to Liverpool on Eurovision weekend.

“Engineering works in London and at Kilburn will mean some changes to services at Euston and TfL (Transport for London) rail services though, so please check before you travel.”

Liverpool was named Eurovision’s home for this year in 2022. Although Ukraine won that year’s competition, and so the right to host the event in 2023, the country’s war with Russia meant the UK became the host nation due to Sam Ryder coming in second.

The event is being held at the Liverpool Arena which boasts a capacity of 11,000.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday (7 March) and sold out in record time, with many stuck on ticket sites trying to get a prized seat.

‘Surely this is a stupid decision?’

Now, fans, wary that major delays are inevitable, have criticised National Rail’s decision to plan major improvements during such a busy period.

One person wrote: “National Rail announcing engineering works on the Avanti West Coast and North Western Railway on #Eurovision weekend. Surely this is a stupid decision?”

Another person said: “I find it incredibly stupid on the rail company’s behalf to do maintenance work during Eurovision week lol.”

Some have gone as far as to joke that the move is “hate-criming London gays”.

Catch me swimming to Liverpool I will find a way

No trains from Euston during #Eurovision weekend.



This will not end well.

In response, Network Rail added: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by our planned works. These works are integral for the maintenance of infrastructure to ensure safety for all of the passengers [who] use our network.”