Mystic Meg fans remember beloved astrologer’s best moments: ‘The highest of camp’
Mystic Meg, one of Britain’s most famous astrologers and a beloved pop culture icon, has passed away at the age of 80 – but she left quite an impression on her devoted fans.
Margaret Lake, better known by her stage name, Mystic Meg, died today (9 March), aged 80. Rising to prominence in the 1990s for her TV astrology, she is best known for her appearances on The National Lottery Show between 1994 and 2000, where she used a crystal ball to predict events for future winners before the draw was made.
Alongside her TV work, she also wrote newspaper columns and daily horoscopes for the Sun for more than two decades.
According to the newspaper, Lake died in the early hours of Thursday morning after being admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington last month after suffering from flu.
Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues, with her agent, Dave Shapland telling The Sun that “she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.
“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.
“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’
On Twitter, similar expressions of adoration have been posted, with some calling her “genuinely iconic”.
A significant number of fans have referred to her trademark “will be celebrating tooooo,” line, which she used to sign off after her National Lottery predictions.
The routine has been described as “camp as tits” by one Twitter user.
Other fans have remembered more specific predictions.
“R.I.P., Mystic Meg. I still recall the first horoscope of hers I read, the gist of which was that capricorns should expect news from a man on a bicycle. I stood on the corner outside my house to wait…”
Such was Mystic Meg’s power that even those who didn’t quite buy into her predictions the have paid tribute.
“Not one for astrology, but can’t help admire the vibes,” one Twitter user said.
