Mystic Meg fans remember beloved astrologer’s best moments: ‘The highest of camp’

Mystic Meg, one of Britain’s most famous astrologers and a beloved pop culture icon, has passed away at the age of 80 – but she left quite an impression on her devoted fans.

Margaret Lake, better known by her stage name, Mystic Meg, died today (9 March), aged 80. Rising to prominence in the 1990s for her TV astrology, she is best known for her appearances on The National Lottery Show between 1994 and 2000, where she used a crystal ball to predict events for future winners before the draw was made.

Alongside her TV work, she also wrote newspaper columns and daily horoscopes for the Sun for more than two decades.

According to the newspaper, Lake died in the early hours of Thursday morning after being admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington last month after suffering from flu.

Tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues, with her agent, Dave Shapland telling The Sun that “she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’

On Twitter, similar expressions of adoration have been posted, with some calling her “genuinely iconic”.

Mystic Meg on the Lottery show was just an absolute masterclass of building and maintaining a character in a super short time slot. Her saying "…will be celebrating tooooooo" is lodged firmly in my subconscious for all time. https://t.co/HOs3qoEhkk — 🥨hollyzone🥨 (@hollyzone) March 9, 2023

Mystic Meg was a hyper specific British ICON of culture that just doesn't get created anymore. It's truly criminal that no Queen has done her for Snatch Game yet. I loved and love everything about her highest of camp. https://t.co/pLoTb06yLg — Dan Layton (@DanielJLayton) March 9, 2023

Mystic Meg's "Geminis, bureaucrats, ladies called Linda, and part-time flautists will be celebrating tooooooooooo" lottery predictions were genuinely iconic. pic.twitter.com/odDkmycY2s — Justin Myers (@theguyliner) March 9, 2023

RIP Mystic Meg – purveyor of weirdly specific predictions and single-handed saviour of dry ice manufacturers pic.twitter.com/dTmyW6yCii — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) March 9, 2023

I don't know who's idea it was to have Mystic Meg on the National Lottery but it was a stroke of theatrical genius. She's right up there with Elvira. It was a perfectly executed piece of character performance and it thrilled me to see her each Saturday night. Rest up, Meg. pic.twitter.com/cbrzHDg47k — Gareth Joyner (@garethjoyner) March 9, 2023

Not Mystic Meg 😭. She made the lottery lit. Icon RIP pic.twitter.com/a02syaspVB — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) March 9, 2023

A significant number of fans have referred to her trademark “will be celebrating tooooo,” line, which she used to sign off after her National Lottery predictions.

The routine has been described as “camp as tits” by one Twitter user.

Other fans have remembered more specific predictions.

“R.I.P., Mystic Meg. I still recall the first horoscope of hers I read, the gist of which was that capricorns should expect news from a man on a bicycle. I stood on the corner outside my house to wait…”

Mystic Meg on the national lottery was camp as tits pic.twitter.com/60P6WM2nlp — Pop Music Activism (@Pop_Activism) February 7, 2021

R.I.P., Mystic Meg.

I still recall the first horoscope of hers I read, the gist of which was that Capricorns should expect news from a man on a bicycle. I stood on the corner outside my house to wait…

Her horoscopes were always entertaining. — Stanley Bad 🦆 (@Stanley_Bad) March 9, 2023

We're sorry to here that Mystic Meg has died. Meg was a big star on Saturday nights, Here is one of her classic predictions during the National Lottery show.

Anthea turner also pops up. pic.twitter.com/4a2I1nCC2H — UKPRES (@UKPRES1) March 9, 2023

Such was Mystic Meg’s power that even those who didn’t quite buy into her predictions the have paid tribute.

“Not one for astrology, but can’t help admire the vibes,” one Twitter user said.

Dam. After 30 years of not quite winning the lottery I'm sure this was the week #MysticMeg came up trumps with numbers for an Aquarius retail worker from the West Midlands. pic.twitter.com/G2a8xdhJOm — Neil Riach (@neilriach) March 9, 2023

Not one for astrology, but can’t help but admire the vibes. RIP Mystic Meg, there’s not many could work for The Sun for so long and still be liked. pic.twitter.com/0Q5m45utiM — It’s John! (@odd_really) March 9, 2023