Heather Dubrow, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County, has refuted claims she has used her son’s transition to maintain popularity.

Dubrow’s son Ace has recently come out as transgender, with the RHOC star sharing the news via Instagram on International Sons Day.

However, alongside many supportive comments underneath the post, bigots have also made their opinions known, with many claiming she has used her 12-year-old son’s transition to stay “relevant”.

The reality TV star has hit back at these claims while appearing on her podcast, Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow today (10 March).

“I saw [people commenting that] talking about my son was [a way] to remain relevant or to create a storyline on a show,” she said.

“Neither of these things are true. They are the farthest thing from the truth,” she added, noting that she would never “leverage” her children for “content.”

Dubrow then went on to explain why she chose to share the news, saying the choice was about “protecting [her] kids… physically and emotionally”.

“It became apparent we needed to say something. What our goal was is to acknowledge who our incredible son is and show how much we love and support our child.”

On 4 March, Heather Dubrow posted a loving Instagram tribute to her son.

“We love you, our youngest son, Ace,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star posted, with a photo of the name “Ace” written in the sand on a beach.

She wrote: “Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12-year-old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so.

“All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”