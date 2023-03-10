Jonas Brothers have announced a one-off headline UK show for 2023.

The trio will perform the special concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 14 April.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 17 March via Ticketmaster.

The group will perform all their greatest hits, as well as a special performance of their new single “Wings” from their upcoming project The Album.

It follows up their 2019 album Happiness Begins, which marked their first LP in 10 years.

The album featured hit single “Sucker”, which became the band’s first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was followed up with the US Remember This Tour.

The upcoming London show will mark their first UK date in three years, after performing in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and London in 2020 as part of their Happiness Begins Tour.

A recent clip of the group’s performance went viral on Twitter, with fans thirsting over guitarist Nick Jonas.

The video sees Jonas playing guitar in a tank top while performing “Cake by the Ocean”.

This led led to one fan saying: “something lgbt is happening inside me.”

Another replied: “are we acting like nick hasn’t been hot since forever.”

One fan added: “Y’all are like 15 years later. Get on it. This man been fine.”

And somebody else said about the trio: “but haven’t they always been hot.”

Fans can also expect to hear the likes of “S.O.S”, “Lovebug”, “Burnin’ Up” and “When You Look Me in the Eyes” during the show.

You can find out tickets details, including presale info below.

How to get tickets

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 10 am 17 March via Ticketmaster.

Those who pre-order the The Album from their official store by 5pm on 15 March will qualify for presale access.

You’ll receive details via email on how to access the presale, but it won’t guarantee tickets.

