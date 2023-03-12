Michigan man arrested for threats to kill LGBTQ+ people, Joe Biden and state governor

A Michigan man has been arrested and charged with illegal firearm possession after he made death threats against the LGBTQ+ community, his state governor and president Joe Biden.

Randall Robert Berka II, 30, of Sebewaing, Michigan faces one charge of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, United States attorney Dawn N. Ison announced on Friday (10 March).

He was arrested at his home in Sebewaing on Thursday (9 March).

Berka came to the attention of the FBI after he made threats on YouTube to kill FBI agents, LGBTQ+ people, Democrat governor Gretchen Whitmer and US president Biden.

According to the criminal complaint filed in US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Berka was illegally in possession of three long guns and a pistol, after he had been committed to a mental health institution and while he used cannabis on a daily basis.

Google reportedly tipped the FBI off to Berka’s behaviour after he posted various threats on YouTube.

“im gonna kill lgbt freaks”

The criminal complaint outlines that Berka made the following statements on the video sharing site:

“im going to kill these democrats biden deserves to die””

“im gonna kill lgbt freaks”

“you could be like me and get guns and threaten to kill politicians. Im more than willing tot kill whitmer and I do live in Michigan”

“Ill assault her . . . with my bullets”

“i buy guns though and plot to kill people”

US attorney Ison said: “We will take immediate action when we learn of individuals illegally possessing firearms and threatening to harm or kill others.

“I applaud Google’s vigilance in this matter, and we hope members of the community will, likewise, pay attention and report such conduct to law enforcement.”

James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan said: “This defendant’s actions were very alarming.”

He added: “When free speech crosses a line and becomes a threat of violence against another – aggravated by the illegal possession of firearms – the full investigative resources of the FBI will be brought to bear.

“As always, we encourage the public to be vigilant and report concerning behaviour to the FBI and local law enforcement.”

Berka could face up to 15 years in prison for the crime if convicted.