Gay man sues hometown after Pride van ‘targeted’ with relentless tickets

The owner of an LGBTQ+ company has filed a lawsuit against the town of Amherst for discrimination after his Pride-flag vehicles received seven tickets for violating rules, running up fines totalling thousands of dollars.

Jeffrey Bellanca, who owns WNY Gay & Lesbian Yellow Pages – a company that provides a resource guide for the LGBTQ+ community in Western New York – has launched legal action in a bid to sue his hometown, and two town employees.

Bellanca said he feels his cars have been continually targeted because they promote his queer-friendly business.

Bellanca has brought forward legal action after receiving multiple parking tickets over the past two years on all three of his rainbow-wrapped cars, which promote his LGBTQ+ business. In total Bellanca has received seven tickets totalling $2,250.

Lindy Korn, Bellanca’s attorney, said: “The point is why are the complaints coming in about the rainbow [van] and not the plumbing.”

This week Bellanca has said his van was ticketed again. Just hours after his lawsuit was filed he said he was also notified that his porch was in violation for its condition, which he is looking to get fixed.

“I just thought the town wants me out.

“I’ve just about had it, I feel so beat up,” he told 7 News.

Why did Bellanca’s Pride-flag transport receive tickets?

Today Bellanca only owns his Pride-flag van, but when moving into his Amherst home two years ago he also owned a box truck and personal car. All displayed his business information on and Pride flag colours.

He told 7 News that a few months after moving into his hometown he had received three violations for his box truck.

The violations included overdue inspection, truck was overweight for his residential driveway and logo was on the truck.

“It was just a shock to me,” he said.

After taking the violations to court Bellanca was informed his car was in violation too because of displayed advertising.

Then, a year later, his van, which was behind the house, received a $250 ticket.

Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa told 7 News he cannot comment on pending litigation. He confirmed town laws apply to all commercial vehicles.

Bellanca contests that he has proof of his neighbours parking their commercial vehicles outside their homes for years.

Korn confirmed that Bellanca’s lawsuit will go to federal court as the complaint violates the 1983 constitutional claim, which provides an individual right to sue government employees for civil rights violations.

PinkNews has contacted WNY Gay & Lesbian Yellow Pages.