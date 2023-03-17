Hozier has announced a 2023 headline world tour – and tickets go on sale soon.

The singer-songwriter will play his first live shows in the UK in four years this summer as well as dates in Europe and North America.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 24 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets or ticketmaster.com in for North America.

The tour will kick off on 25 June at Glasgow’s Queen’s Park, with a number of outdoor gigs planned including Halifax’s Piece Hall and Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl.

He’ll also perform at Cardiff Castle and dates in Birmingham, Newcastle and Bournemouth, before finishing up at Alexandra Palace Park on 21 July.

It’s part of the Unreal Unearth album tour, according to the singer, which is the title of his upcoming release.

It currently has no release date or tracklisting, but he’s recently released the three-track EP, Eat Your Young.

The EP features three new songs including the title track, “All Things End” and “Through Me (The Flood)”.

His last full album release was in 2019 with Wasteland, Baby! which reached number one in his native Ireland as well as the Billboard 200 in the US.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from that as well as his breakthrough debut album including “Someone New”, “Take Me to Church” and “From Eden”.

You can find out tour dates, ticket info and presale details below.

How to get tickets

In the UK they go on general sale at 9:30am on 24 March via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An artist presale takes place from 9:30am on 22 March and you can find out more info on his official website.

A Live Nation presale takes place from 9:30am on 23 March. To access this log in or sign up to Live Nation and then head to Hozier’s artist page to access priority tickets.

Tickets for the North American leg go on sale on 24 March via ticketmaster.com.

For Europe, you can find ticket links below.