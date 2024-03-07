Scarlett Moffatt chose drag queens to be her baby son’s godparents

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed that her baby son Jude has two godparents who are both drag queens.

The former Gogglebox star welcomed her baby into the world eight months ago with her long-term partner Scott Dobinson. She recalled having a relatively easy pregnancy, despite their baby boy arriving prematurely.

She spoke to OK! Magazine about their pregnancy and labour journey, quipping that the song she gave birth to was “ironic” given her son’s chosen godparents, whom she didn’t name.

She called the birth, a C-section, “very calm”. The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star heard the radio during her procedure, which was playing Shania Twain.

“We had the radio on and Jude was born to the song ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ which is so ironic as all his godparents are drag queens. We couldn’t have planned it better,” said Moffatt.

The media personality has always been open and honest about her body image issues, but has found her son’s birth has improved her self-esteem, now viewing her body as a “completely different entity”.

“Now, I look in the mirror and even when I look at my stretch marks I think ‘my body’s amazing’. I carried a human being, had seven layers of skin and muscle and fat cut open to pull him out and now I’m just walking around as if it didn’t happen,” she said.

After his birth last year, Moffatt announced his arrival via social media, writing: “My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine. You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks.

“Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy.”

Moffatt has always been a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, but has previously been subjected to backlash from homophobes after attending World Pride in 2019.

She travelled to New York for the event in support of those in the community and their allies, but claimed to lose 7,000 followers after posting about her attendance.