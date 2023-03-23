Nike is releasing its first ever gender neutral athletic wear collection

Nike has announced details of its first ever gender neutral athletic wear collection.

To mark the new range, the iconic sports brand has confirmed that its teamed up with another signature athlete for the collection.

They will follow in the foot steps of the likes of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka as the face of the gender neutral range.

The upcoming collection will be released this summer on nike.com and nike.com/gb.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

They’ve teamed up with professional basketball player Sabrina Ionescu for the launch of the collection.

The pair have created the Sabrina 1, inspired by the New York Liberty player.

The lightweight sneaker features Nike React cushioning and Zoom Air in the forefoot to help players move quickly across the court.

It’s designed to be responsive and flexible and has a stabilising shank in the mid-foot so players don’t lose their balance.

Nike says its designed for impact and action “but it’s also packed with small meaningful details”.

This includes nods to Ionescu’s heritage, with embroidered patterns reminiscent of Romanian art and architecture on the forefront.

There’s also a tiny dotted ‘i’ at the top and bottom sole of the shoe, wrapping around to connect with another dotted ‘i’ on the heel, a reference to the player’s name.

The new athletic wear collection features gender neutral apparel. (Nike)

The shoe also features a small “anyone, anywhere” details that Nike says represents “Ionescu’s unmatched competitive spirit as well as her belief that dreamers can come from anywhere.”

As well as the signature sneakers, the collection features gender-neutral activewear.

This includes t-shirts, shorts, a hoodie and socks, the Nike Unicorn socks made with Dri-FIT ADV.

The new collection has been confirmed to drop this summer on nike.com and nike.com/gb.