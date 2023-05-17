Abercrombie & Fitch releases its Pride Month 2023 collection

Abercrombie & Fitch has released its latest collection to celebrate Pride Month 2023.

Entitled “Proud Year-Round”, the brand say the slogan isn’t just their campaign headline, but “part of our brand”.

They say: “We will continue celebrating 24/7, 365 at our home office, in our local community and on our platforms.”

The collection is now available to shop on the Abercrombie & Fitch website at abercrombie.com and abercrombie.com/uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Abercrombie & Fitch has also confirmed a $400,000 donation to The Trevor Project as part of their ongoing partnership and to mark Pride Month.

They say: “To date, we’ve raised over $4 million with our customers for The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ young people.”

This year’s campaign also sees the brand team up with LGBTQ+ creatives, influencers and models.

They feature across the imagery on the website, social media and in-store wearing pieces from the Abercrombie & Fitch Pride collection.

The pieces include a Pride Camp shirt, which is available in a number of styles, including rainbow embroidery, flower designs and rainbow stripes.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s Pride 2023 collection features knitwear, t-shirts and more. (PinkNews)

There’s also a Pride stitched knit tank, and a Pride crochet knit tank, which are gender-neutral and available in inclusive sizes.

The accessories featured in the 2023 Pride collection include a bandana and socks, both with rainbow embroidery as well as boxer briefs in rainbow colours.

It also sees the return of their gender neutral cologne, Pride Fierce, which comes in a inclusive Pride flag-hued bottle.

The gender neutral cologne, Pride Fierce is also back for 2023. (Abercrombie & Fitch/PinkNews)

Finally, there’s a number of graphic t-shirts, one that reads “Authentically Proud”, an Elton John tee and new Keith Haring-inspired t-shirts, which sees the brand once again team up with the late artist’s foundation.

To shop the entire Abercrombie & Fitch Pride 2023 collection head to abercrombie.com and abercrombie.com/uk.