Abercrombie & Fitch releases its Pride Month 2023 collection
Abercrombie & Fitch has released its latest collection to celebrate Pride Month 2023.
Entitled “Proud Year-Round”, the brand say the slogan isn’t just their campaign headline, but “part of our brand”.
They say: “We will continue celebrating 24/7, 365 at our home office, in our local community and on our platforms.”
The collection is now available to shop on the Abercrombie & Fitch website at abercrombie.com and abercrombie.com/uk.
Abercrombie & Fitch has also confirmed a $400,000 donation to The Trevor Project as part of their ongoing partnership and to mark Pride Month.
They say: “To date, we’ve raised over $4 million with our customers for The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ young people.”
This year’s campaign also sees the brand team up with LGBTQ+ creatives, influencers and models.
They feature across the imagery on the website, social media and in-store wearing pieces from the Abercrombie & Fitch Pride collection.
The pieces include a Pride Camp shirt, which is available in a number of styles, including rainbow embroidery, flower designs and rainbow stripes.
There’s also a Pride stitched knit tank, and a Pride crochet knit tank, which are gender-neutral and available in inclusive sizes.
The accessories featured in the 2023 Pride collection include a bandana and socks, both with rainbow embroidery as well as boxer briefs in rainbow colours.
It also sees the return of their gender neutral cologne, Pride Fierce, which comes in a inclusive Pride flag-hued bottle.
Finally, there’s a number of graphic t-shirts, one that reads “Authentically Proud”, an Elton John tee and new Keith Haring-inspired t-shirts, which sees the brand once again team up with the late artist’s foundation.
To shop the entire Abercrombie & Fitch Pride 2023 collection head to abercrombie.com and abercrombie.com/uk.
