Ariana Grande and r.e.m. beauty announce ‘Yours Truly’ makeup set

Ariana Grande and r.e.m. beauty have announced a new, limited edition set inspired by her debut album.

The singer and beauty mogul have confirmed an all-pink trio set which celebrates her iconic debut, Yours Truly.

The limited edition set is dropping on 16 January and you can join the waitlist at rembeauty.com.

It features three “longwearing, powerfully pigmented sweet pinks” inspired by the singer’s debut era.

This includes Lustrous Liquid Shadow in new shade, ‘1954’ and Highlighter in new shade, ‘Honeymoon High’ alongside the Plumping Lip Gloss in ‘Pink Razor’ shade.

“This was such a special time in my life and, of course, album to me,” the singer said about Yours Truly.

“I love taking any opportunity I can to marry the music to the makeup, as I think they help bring each other to life in such a beautiful way and always have! My makeup has changed so much throughout the years, and it’s such an important piece of the storytelling puzzle to me,” she told fans.

She added: “We hope you enjoy these new, soft, sweet shades that are perfect for driving down honeymoon avenue or sipping a pop of pink champagne.”

Her debut album, Yours Truly was released in 2013 and features singles “The Way”, “Baby I” and “Right Here” as well as fan favourites “Piano” and “Tattooed Heart”.

Last year she celebrated its 10th anniversary with the release of a special edition of the LP, featuring live versions of tracks and accompanied with a ‘Live from London’ series.

You can shop the limited edition Yours Truly set from 16 January exclusively at rembeauty.com.

Ariana Grande announces new single “yes, and?”

The singer recently announced details of her much-anticipated return to music on social media.

She confirmed she will release the track “yes, and?” on 12 January, marking her first solo single since 2020’s “Positions” and the album of the same name.

Since then she’s collaborated with The Weeknd on remixes of his tracks “Save Your Tears” and “Die for You”, which both reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

It’s lifted from her upcoming seventh studio album, but Grande is yet to reveal the title or release date.

Alongside the single announcement, she also revealed the cover, which features a close up of the singer’s face repping red lipstick.

To create the look – which has already had the meme treatment – she used products from her beauty brand r.e.m.

The bright red lip is thanks to the ‘On Your Collar’ classic lipstick, in the shade “Attention”, that’s available to shop at rembeauty.com.