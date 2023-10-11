Uniqlo and JW Anderson have revealed details of their Fall/Winter 2023 collab – including the release date.

The two brands are once again teaming up for a new collection featuring everyday essentials.

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson collab will be available to shop from 2 November in-store and at uniqlo.com and uniqlo.com/uk.

The Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration features a preppy, university style throughout on knitwear, sweats and other seasonal essentials.

The Fall/Winter 2023 collection features knitwear in warm tones. (Uniqlo)

The pieces come in neutral tones including orange, brown, beige and dark blues, which are complimented by graphic illustrations.

The latest seasonal offering begins with belted car coats and cropped wool jackets, followed by flannel shirts in mismatched prints.

There’s also checkered fleece hoodies in grey, red, brown, and blue tones, while jacquard pullovers and mock neck dresses accompany academic crewnecks, wide-leg denim, and tailored blazers.

The new range from the two collaborators includes sweatshirts and hoodies. (Uniqlo)

It follows up their recent LifeWear collection dropped, which was developed in collaboration with tennis star Roger Federer and designed by JW Anderson.

Uniqlo and Irish designer Jonathan Anderson have been building their relationship across six years, with a number of collection releases.

Anderson is also the creative director of popular fashion brand LOEWE and designed Rihanna’s iconic red outfit from her half-time Super Bowl performance.

To shop the entire Uniqlo x JW Anderson Fall/Winter 2023 collection from 2 November head to uniqlo.com and uniqlo.com/uk.

