Generations united in a moment of peak Simpsons humour after suggestive fake names were added to the list for public comment during the committee hearing of an anti-trans bill in the Texas House of Representatives.

Announcing the floor’s next speakers on Wednesday (29 March), the chairman began: “Is there a Connie Lingus here?”

Without hesitating, he continued: “What about Anita D**kinme? Or Holden Mid**k?”

Texas heard SB888 yesterday, an anti-trans bill targeting doctors caring for trans youth.



— Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) March 30, 2023

Laughter broke out in the midst of the public comment period on HB888 – an anti-trans bill relating to the statute of limitations on a healthcare liability claim involving gender-affirming drugs and procedures for trans youth.

It took three bawdy names, several outbursts from the crowd and a representative turning her chair away in a laughing fit for the chairman to comment.

“Alright, you got your … moment,” he said. “I hope you enjoy it.”

Reader, they did.

The trolling echoes a similar moment this week, when Twitter latched onto a pro-gun Republican calling for the arming of teachers in US schools. Keith R Swank gracefully became “Keith A**ew**k” in a slew of tweets and memes.

— James (@jgraver7) March 29, 2023

R Swank responded with his own original meme, writing that he doesn’t think of England “at all”.

In a time of relentless anti-trans legislation sweeping US legislatures, crude humour offers a moment of respite. But it also provides fodder for drag names for years to come.

— aly кішка! ✙ (@mexic0la_) March 31, 2023

“Got their moment. And because of the wonder of the internet, we all got to share it,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Sometimes. Just sometimes … The kids are alright.”