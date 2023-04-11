Queer country music star Orville Peck is advocating for his friend Diplo and his right to “explore” his sexuality, after the DJ and music producer revealed that he is “not not gay”.

Speaking to model Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast High Low in March, Diplo opened up about his sexual experiences with other men, saying he was “sure” he had received a blow job from a man before.

In an interview with People, Peck, 35, gushed about his “very open-minded” friend Diplo, and asserted that no one should “police” his sexuality.

“He is a very sweet guy and he’s very open-minded, and I think he – just like any of us in the world – should be allowed the freedom and the space to explore whoever he is going to be or wants to be,” Peck said.

“None of us need to police it or worry about it,” he added, reminding everyone that Diplo, 44, should be free to “have his own path and journey“.

During his conversation with Ratajkowski, Diplo had said that didn’t want to define his sexuality as gay, preferring to label himself as “not not gay”, suggesting that there are several men that he would consider dating.

He also said that while he has received oral sex from a man, he felt that “getting a blow job is not that gay”.

Diplo has said that he’s received oral sex from men before (Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

It’s not the first time that the music producer, who has worked with Madonna, Beyoncé, and Charli XCX, has discussed his sexuality publicly.

In 2019, after a flight he was on had to make an emergency landing, he took the opportunity to tell his fans that he “might” be gay.

“Dear Columbus and Minneapolis, my jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so I’m not sure I’ll make it to my show tonight,” he wrote in an Instagram post, adding: “Also I never told you this but I might be gay…”

While Peck refused to be drawn into any conversation about fans “shipping” him and Diplo, the pair have previously expressed how much they “love” each other.

The two music stars have been close friends for years, after they slipped into each other’s Instagram DMs. In 2020, they arrived together at the Grammy Awards, both clad in full cowboy get-up.

Peck has dominated country music’s queer scene since his debut single “Big Sky” in 2018, but recently shared that people “laughed in his face” when he first tried to make it in the industry.