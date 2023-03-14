American DJ and music producer Diplo has addressed his sexuality, saying that he’s “sure [he’s] gotten a blow job from a guy”.

While appearing on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low, Diplo addressed the topic of his sexuality and revealed that he has received oral sex from men in the past.

Speaking on the podcast’s most recent episode, Diplo – who previously told fans that he “might be gay” while a flight they were on was making an emergency landing – discussed that although he isn’t “aroused by men that much”, he’s “not not gay”.

After being pressed by Ratajkowski for further clarification, the DJ told her that he’d previously received oral sex from a man.

“I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before. … For sure. 100 [per cent], yeah.”

Points were made!

Diplo performs onstage during Field Day Festival 2019 at Meridian Water (Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty)

Upon being asked for a “specific memory”, though, Diplo was a tad more elusive in his response – but then claimed that receiving oral sex from a man isn’t that gay

“I’ve gotten a lot of blow jobs, but I don’t know,” he said. “I mean, getting a blow job is not that gay, I think.”

Diplo also clarified that he doesn’t “want to define that [he’s] gay”, adding, “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay. There are a couple guys… I could date, life partner-wise.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Diplo referred to the “sexy woodchopping men” (likely referring to the tall, muscley glass of water that is Bradley Thor) who appear on his TikTok feed.

“They’re hot guys. I don’t know if that’s gonna be the thing that’s gonna send me over to the gay side totally,” he joked, asking whether TikTok “tell[s] you that you’re gay”.

Previously, Diplo has shut down speculation about his sexuality, writing that “masculinity is a prison” in response to a Twitter user questioning whether the DJ was straight.

Later, he sent a message to his fans via Instagram, writing that he “might be gay” in a post uploaded while his private jet was making an emergency landing – and then when the producer had made it safely to solid ground, he followed up by writing: “I still might be gay.”

A king among men.