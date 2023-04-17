Renowned author Judy Blume has clarified her stance on trans rights after suggesting that she is ‘100 per cent’ behind JK Rowling.

In an article published by The Sunday Times on 16 April, the Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret writer explained that she “loves” the controversial Harry Potter writer, despite her history of ‘gender-critical’ posts online.

“I am behind her 100 per cent as I watch from afar,” Blume, 85, told the publication, adding that Rowling is a “victim of Twitter“.

Now, in a statement shared on Blume’s social media, the author has clarified that her point had been “taken out of context” by the interview’s writer, so-called ‘gender critical’ journalist Hadley Freeman, and reaffirmed that she is fully in support of trans people.

“I wholly support the trans community,” Blume’s post begins. “I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people.

“Anything to the contrary is total bulls**t.”

Judy Blume said that her comments about being “behind” JK Rowling were in relation to the author being “harassed online”, and not anything to do with her stance on trans equality.

The interview comes just days after Rowling was confirmed to be involved in a TV reboot of Harry Potter at HBO, much to the displeasure of the entire internet.

In addition to Blume declaring her support for the trans community, the author has also recently spoken out against LGBTQ+ book bans in the US, reminding her fans that she is, in fact, an LGBTQ+ ally.

During a conversation with Variety, the author said that she didn’t understand the furore around school books that include content on sexuality and gender identity.

“What are you protecting your children from? Protecting your children means educating them and arming them with knowledge, and reading and supporting what they want to read,” Blume said.

“No child is going to become transgender or gay or lesbian because they read a book. It’s not going to happen. They may say, ‘Oh, this is just like me. This is what I’m feeling and thinking about.’

“Or, ‘I’m interested in this because I have friends who may be gay, bi, lesbian.’ They want to know,” she added.

Hundreds of books with LGBTQ+ content, including Juno Dawson’s This Book Isn’t Gay and Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper, have been banned in schools and libraries across the US.

Blume’s seminal book Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, which has been adapted into a film, faced its own struggle with censorship in the decades following its release in 1970.

The book was frequently challenged due to the fact it included depictions of menstruation and a young child being able to freely decipher her own religion.

The Lionsgate film adaptation of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is set to be released later this year.